Friend who intervened to stop attack on Rand Paul staffer speaks out

Between church service on the National Mall and a gathering at an apartment in Northeast Washington, three friends stopped on H Street to grab an early dinner. One of them ducked into a local pie shop. Phillip Todd, a staffer for Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Christopher Barnard, a vice president at the American Conservation Coalition, went to Sol Mexican Grill.

Then, at about 5:15 p.m. that Saturday, with dozens of people eating and shopping nearby, a knife-wielding stranger lunged at them and, without saying a word, stabbed Todd in his head, Barnard recalled in an interview, his first describing the attack.

Barnard described those few seconds as a blur. He saw the man lunging toward them “kind of like in those scary movies when the knife is above his head.” He saw Todd put up his hands, trying to protect himself. He saw blood. He saw a brief opening between Todd and the man, which he seized to tackle the assailant from behind.

“It all happened so fast, I feel like I didn’t have time to be scared in the moment,” he said. “But in the days after, it was like being stuck in a bad, surreal dream. The ‘what ifs’ were the worst part.”

Todd, 26, survived the March 25 stabbing after undergoing trauma surgery. Barnard said he was not hurt. The suspect, 42-year-old Glynn Neal, was later arrested on a charge of assault with intent to kill. He had been released from prison a day before the attack, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons Inmate Locator.

Neal’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment, and efforts to reach his family were not successful.

Todd declined requests for an interview while he recovers from surgery. His parents, Chuck and Helen Todd, said in a statement Wednesday, “our hope is that Washington D.C. continues to be the safe and beautiful city our son loves so much.”

Barnard, in a Sunday interview with The Washington Post, called out the District government for being “soft on crime at a time that violent crime is rising” and expressed support for congressional intervention in local policy.

“D. C. likes to pretend it’s autonomous with this push to become a state and being upset that Congress is meddling,” Barnard said, referencing Congress’s recent vote to block the city’s crime bill, which would have lowered the statutory maximum penalty for certain crimes, such as carjacking. “But I think it’s so clear that there are thousands and thousands of employees from the federal government who work in D.C. and are impacted by this crime situation.”

As of Sunday, violent crime in D.C. was up one percent compared to the same time last year, driven in part by a 23 percent uptick in homicides. At a recent congressional hearing, D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) called the trends with homicides and carjackings troubling and of serious concern to District leaders. But council members have generally defended the blocked crime bill as equitable and just. Allen noted at the congressional hearing that the maximum penalty it prescribed for carjacking, with enhancements, was “greater than many of the states represented in this room.”

“Our problem is our old criminal code,” Allen said. “It needs to be revised.”

Barnard, who grew up in Belgium, met Todd about two-and-a-half years ago on a hike in Great Falls, when the two young men realized they shared Christian faith, love of the outdoors and conservative political views. Barnard said he was immediately drawn to Todd’s kindness and optimism.

After he tackled the attacker off his friend that day, Barnard, 24, said he grabbed Todd and screamed, “We got to go, we got to go.” The friends then ran until they were far enough away to feel safe.

Barnard then laid Todd down on the sidewalk, he said, and pressed his hand into Todd’s head to stop the blood from gushing. He screamed for someone to call 911. Todd then told his friend: “Chris, please pray for me,” Barnard recalled.

Barnard said he knelt on the sidewalk, his hand still on top of his friend’s broken head, and prayed.

In the days since the attack, Todd — who was stabbed four times and suffered a punctured lung and potential brain bleeding, according to court documents — has undergone surgery and been released from the hospital, Barnard said.

Barnard joined a community effort to organize meal trains, prayer chains and hospital check-ins (including by Sen. Paul). He has also been processing what he witnessed. He said his wife has been walking around ever since with a key between her knuckles.

“Now, I feel like it’s so easy for something to escalate so quickly that I feel like I should be more wary,” he said. “In hindsight, I am realizing all the times that things actually were pretty sketchy.”

Court records show that Neal had been convicted in 2011 of pandering, making threats to kidnap and other charges. He was sentenced to more than 12 years behind bars, with five subsequent years of supervised release, court records show.

Neals was supposed to report to the federal Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency “no later than Monday, March 27,” according to a statement from an agency spokesperson.

“CSOSA engaged in pre-release planning with the BOP in anticipation of Mr. Neal’s release,” said Lisa Kinney, director of communications for the agency, in the statement. “Had he reported to CSOSA on Monday, March 27, we would have implemented his release plan, conducted a comprehensive assessment of his risk and needs to develop an individualized supervision plan, and begun supervision activities.”

In the Sunday interview with The Post, Barnard encouraged District lawmakers to impose policies that would keep someone like Neal off the streets.

“I feel like there is an approach to crime that isn’t taking into account the safety and needs of people who live here,” he said. “It’s more about the politics and rhetoric, and that’s done a lot of damage. They need to get a grip on the crime.”

