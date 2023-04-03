Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“So, wind is an issue,” Mark Kelner says as he hands Bruce Adams three yellow balloons that bounce in the breeze, straining at their thin ribbons. “Hold tight.” “Believe me,” Adams says. “I’m not going to let go.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Kelner is holding a trio of balloons, too. Yellow ones. Together, the six balloons approximate the Ukrainian flag. They’re part of a project the District artist has been working on since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Kelner has been tying blue and yellow balloons to statues around Washington and taking photos of the result.

“Helium Revolutionaries,” he calls it.

“Perfect, perfect!” Kelner exclaims when he sees there are gaps between the fingers of one of this morning’s helium revolutionaries: Washington Post sportswriter Shirley Povich. That’ll make it easier to tie the balloons.

We’re at Shirley Povich Field in Bethesda, where a statue of Povich sits “interviewing” a statue of baseball great Walter Johnson. They were created by Maryland sculptor Antonio Tobias “Toby” Mendez and dedicated in November 2021. Adams, founder of the team that plays here, the Bethesda Big Train, invited Kelner to bring his balloons.

“That’s a good one,” Kelner says after tying the balloons in place. “This is it. This is good stuff. I need the lower balloon off of Walter’s face.”

“Yeah, we need to see Walter’s face,” Adams says.

The wind settles momentarily.

“That’s what I’m working for,” Kelner says. “I want blue over and yellow under. I should shut up and take some pictures.”

He kneels, training his phone at the tableau.

Kelner committed his first “balloon action” the opening week of the war, tying balloons to the statue of Russian writer Alexander Pushkin that’s on the campus of George Washington University.

“Pushkin is the writer I believe to be most significant to the idea of what Russian identity is,” he says.

Russian identity is something Kelner thinks about a lot. He describes himself as “conceived in Russia and born in the United States.” His parents left Moscow in 1974, arriving in Cleveland as Jewish refugees. By 1976, they had settled in Washington, his mother to work at National Institutes of Health, his father at the Voice of America.

In Russia, Kelner says, “My parents experienced the same kind of aggression that the world is seeing now.”

Much of Kelner’s art explores the dichotomies of the immigrant child. Some of his work subverts Soviet propaganda, grafting it with American consumerism: Colonel Sanders in Red Army epaulets, a logo for “Stalinbucks” coffee.

After accessorizing the Pushkin statue, Kelner embarked on other balloon actions, one a month over the first year of the war: Albert Einstein on Constitution Avenue NW, Eleanor Roosevelt at the FDR Memorial, Marion Barry downtown, Winston Churchill near the British Embassy, Joan of Arc in Meridian Hill Park. Kelner has occasionally borrowed a 16-foot ladder to access taller statues.

“I think it's an artist’s job to react to what's going on,” he tells me. “When Russia got aggressive, I think that not to have done something would be of no integrity. I have to react.”

By this February, Kelner had 12 photos. They’re on his website — markkelner.com — arranged in a 30-page book with accompanying text by public radio journalist Alex van Oss.

“I'm not suggesting this is high art,” Kelner says. “I'm making pictures with an iPhone.”

But there’s something captivating about the images: the colorful, buoyant balloons hopeful against the solid bronze statues. It’s simple, but it’s moving.

“I’m struggling with the idea that I’m an American artist who takes very little risk in putting balloons on statues,” Kelner says. “If an artist wanted to do such a thing in Russia, they would be put in jail or in a mental hospital. I’m doing it, in a way, because other people can’t.”

Kelner has been snapping photos for about an hour. He knows from an earlier visit to Povich Field that shadows from a nearby tree will start to creep over the statues at 11 a.m. He’s taken 266 photos and is confident at least one will work.

Adams asks if Kelner can leave the balloons attached. Kelner says he will.

“They know me at Party City,” says the artist. “When I walk in, they say, ‘Ukrainian balloons, right?’”

