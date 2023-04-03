Ex-DeSantis adviser launches GOP Senate bid to challenge Tim Kaine

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An ex-adviser to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced Monday he will seek the Republican nomination to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) in 2024, the first contender to emerge after Kaine committed in January to seeking a third term. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Scott T. Parkinson, the vice president of government affairs at the Club for Growth, a major conservative economic policy advocacy group, is running for public office for the first time after years of serving as a congressional staffer for DeSantis, a former Florida congressman, and others on the Hill.

Parkinson said in an interview that he became interested in running after being opposed to pandemic-era school and business shutdowns. He decided to aim for the Senate after seeing Republican Glenn Youngkin win the governor’s race in 2021, the GOP’s first statewide win in Virginia in more than a decade.

“It’s something I started thinking about pretty seriously in January, and a lot of it is because of this blueprint that Governor Youngkin has laid out, giving Republicans the opportunity, I think, to win statewide in the commonwealth,” Parkinson said. “So there was some logic behind the decision to do it now and not wait 10 years.”

Kaine, who has served in the Senate since 2013, is expected to be the favorite heading into the race. He won reelection by 16 percentage points in 2018. But the headway Republicans have made in the state since then — taking the governor’s mansion and the House in 2021 — has energized the party to regain lost ground.

Those hopes largely fell short in the 2022 U.S. House campaigns, with Republicans picking up just one of three seats they sought to flip in Virginia as the overturn of Roe v. Wade gave Democrats momentum.

Already, familiar campaign themes took shape on Monday, with Parkinson noting in a digital ad that he intended to fight for the middle class with a focus on inflation and what he described as “insane federal spending,” while Virginia Democrats went after Parkinson on abortion, saying in a news release he wants to ban it.

But other than to note he is a “pro-life conservative,” Parkinson refused to clarify his position on abortion bans in an interview and wouldn’t answer directly when asked whether he supports a 15-week ban or exceptions to abortion bans in the cases of rape, incest or danger to the life of the mother. He called Kaine a “radical partisan” who enabled inflation through supporting bills such as the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package.

A spokeswoman for Kaine referred to his reelection bid announcement in January, where he laid out his platform on issues including immigration and workforce development. “Senator Kaine is looking forward to running on his record of delivering for hard-working Virginians against anyone that may win the GOP nomination next year,” she said.

Should he win the nomination, Parkinson would likely have a name recognition challenge compared to Kaine, the former mayor of Richmond and Virginia governor who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential election. Kaine has built a reputation as a bipartisan negotiator on a range of foreign policy and domestic issues, including repealing the Iraq War authorizations and, last year with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), seeking to codify a federal right to abortion up to the point a fetus becomes viable — although as a Catholic he has said he personally opposes abortion.

Drawing from Youngkin’s playbook, he said he would focus on parental rights in education, public safety and strengthening the economy. He also has hired the same political shop that handled Youngkin’s 2021 campaign, Axiom Strategies, whose top strategist is now consulting for a PAC backing DeSantis.

“The reality is that the economic situation at the kitchen table, fueled by a 40-year high in inflation, is really impacting Virginia families. I think those are the persuadable voters we can put in play,” he said.

Asked whether he would support former president Donald Trump — now under indictment — or DeSantis, Parkinson said he would remain neutral in the Republican primary and commit to supporting whoever wins the nomination.

Parkinson served on the staffs of three U.S. senators before becoming DeSantis’s chief of staff while DeSantis was a Florida congressman. He served on DeSantis’s gubernatorial transition team before joining the Club for Growth.

