Suspect in killing at D.C. hotel had been released in other pending cases

A woman cried “help” from Room 116 at the Ivy City Hotel. But by the time police arrived, the lights were off and she was silent. The officers shined a flashlight at the window and, through the blinds, saw a man with blood on his hand. On the floor beside him, they found 31-year-old Christy Bautista, dead from 30 stab wounds.

Charging documents released Monday chronicle the brutal killing of Bautista, a woman from Harrisonburg, Va., in an attack Friday evening off New York Avenue in Northeast Washington. Court records also shed light on the criminal history of the man accused of killing her: He had been released from jail after pleading guilty to attempted robbery in D.C. while awaiting trial on a separate larceny charge in Prince George’s County. In recent months, he had missed court dates in both places, and court records show authorities had sought warrants for his arrest.

Police do not believe Bautista and the man charged with killing her, 43-year-old George Sydnor Jr., knew each other. On Monday, officials said they were still investigating a potential motive.

“Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved Christy,” Bautista’s family said in a statement, which asked for privacy. “She brought joy to everybody who knew her and was a shining light in all of our lives.”

Sydnor’s aunt, reached by phone, declined to comment. Sydnor declined to talk to police without an attorney, according to charging documents. Police said he had no fixed address.

The fatal stabbing came less than a week after a 26-year-old Senate staffer was stabbed and critically injured after leaving a restaurant on H Street NE in what authorities believe to be a random attack. The man accused in his attack had been released from prison a day earlier — sparking cries, including by the victim’s friend who intervened in the attack, to boost punishment in the District.

Congress has been focused on crime in D.C., with the House and the Senate joining forces to reject a local rewrite of the District’s criminal code, in part over concerns that it would have lowered the statutory maximum penalty for certain crimes, such as carjacking. Supporters of the revised code say the move was an inappropriate intrusion on D.C.'s governance of itself and have noted that federal authorities, including the U.S. attorney’s office in the District, play a major role in shaping whether those charged remain in jail while their cases are pending, as well as what sentences those convicted ultimately get.

As of Monday, homicides in D.C. were up by 30 percent compared with the same time in 2022, a year when D.C. surpassed 200 killings for only the second time in almost two decades. Property crime was also up by 27 percent, driven in part by a surge in car thefts, and violent crime had increased year-over-year by 2 percent. Still, a Washington Post-Schar School poll conducted in February found that while most residents consider crime a “serious” problem in D.C., three-fourths feel “very” or “somewhat” safe in their neighborhood.

Sydnor was accused of approaching a woman sitting in her car in Southeast Washington in October — brandishing a firearm and demanding that she exit the vehicle and give him her keys and cellphone, according to charging documents. He later pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, a reduction from his initial charge of armed robbery.

In January, prosecutors agreed to Sydnor’s release from jail before sentencing, though he was subject to high-intensity supervision. The U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. declined to explain that decision — with a spokesperson saying Monday that they cannot comment on pending litigation. Sydnor’s attorney in the case declined to comment.

Soon after his release, Sydnor appeared in court in Maryland for a hearing about a separate larceny charge. He was supposed to report back to D.C. court to receive a GPS monitoring device, which he should have worn until his February sentencing date.

Instead, after appearing in court in Prince George’s County on Jan. 13, Sydnor stopped showing up for his court appointments, records show. By the morning of March 31, records show, there were two warrants out for his arrest — one from D.C. and one from Prince George’s County. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday night it was looking into the case.

Later that day, just before 6:45 p.m., surveillance footage captured him pulling into the Ivy City Hotel parking lot. He rode his bicycle slowly, according to charging documents, through the concrete rectangle lined by two stories of hotel rooms. He stopped in front of Room 116, where, less than an hour earlier, Bautista had parked in her gray Honda Civic.

Sydnor dismounted, according to charging documents, and appeared to listen at the hotel door. Surveillance footage showed him leaning back and stepping into Room 116.

