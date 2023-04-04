Md. budget funds savings, education as economic uncertainty looms

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Facing economic uncertainty and the end of a historic infusion of pandemic-related cash, Maryland state lawmakers gave final approval late Monday to a $63 billion budget that puts $900 million aside for future education needs.

The spending plan, which takes effect July 1, also extends $200 million in tax relief, primarily to lower-income people who were otherwise scheduled to see a reduced Earned Income Tax Credit next year. It also stashes $2.5 billion in the state's rainy day fund.

Gov. Wes Moore (D) and Democratic leaders in the General Assembly crafted the budget as state forecasters warned last month of economic turbulence ahead, which could undermine the party’s efforts to deliver an expansive, multibillion-dollar plan to transform the state’s education system.

Maryland’s economy has underperformed compared to the rest of the country and has been slow to recover from pandemic job losses. In March, forecasters reduced their estimate of how much the state could spend in the future by 1.6 percent.

Democrats who chair the budget committees lauded themselves and their colleagues for trimming spending, given the economic conditions.

“Even with the significant write-down, we were able to … accomplish, I believe, our major goals and protect our values — all those that we hold dear, from education to the environment and public safety,” Senate Budget and Taxation Chair Guy Guzzone (D-Howard) said.

This year’s budget shrank by $933 million compared with last year’s high-water mark, which was swollen with federal pandemic relief. It still contains salary bumps to help state workers’ pay keep pace with inflation, limits in-state college tuition increases to 2 percent, invests record amounts in mental health, and permanently increases food-assistance benefits. It also spends $35 million to help shore up the finances of the organizations that operate Maryland’s emergency medical systems.

State lawmakers had more budgeting power this year than ever before, thanks to authority granted by a constitutional amendment voters passed in 2020.

Lawmakers shuffled more than $1 billion from the spending plan Moore drafted in January. The largest move: shifting $400 million he earmarked for transportation into a savings account to pay for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the name of the education program that aims to improve schools statewide. Moore had already set aside $500 million for it, bringing the total sum stashed for future education costs to $900 million.

The legislation was based on recommendations by a commission of policy experts and lawmakers that presented the legislature with a grim picture of the state of education in Maryland: Fewer than half of kindergartners enter school ready to learn, and fewer than 40 percent of high school graduates are prepared for college or a career.

The plan was supposed to increase annual statewide education spending by 45 percent, or $3.9 billion, by the time today’s kindergartners are high school seniors. But the plan is more expensive than envisioned, and one of the key funding sources — a tax on digital platforms — is tied up in a court battle. Now, even with the savings set aside, the state anticipates running out of cash for the program in about four years.

Democrats hold supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature and largely agreed on most of the funding priorities, but they had a rare public display of disunity last week over a voucher program known by its acronym, BOOST.

The program, which gives students from lower-income families scholarships to attend private schools, has doubled to $10 million since it launched in 2016. But Moore and House Democrats wanted to cut 20 percent from the program and wind it down as they seek more funding for public education. Senate Democrats wanted to keep BOOST intact. They settled on a 10 percent cut to scholarships, providing $9 million — enough for current recipients and their siblings to continue their schooling.

With little discussion but much applause, both chambers approved the final deal late Monday — unanimously in the Senate and by a vote of 123-10 in the House.

