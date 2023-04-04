Public health physician named interim Virginia health commissioner

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Parham Jaberi, who left his post as deputy commissioner at the Virginia Department of Health in November to become deputy director for medical services at the Fairfax County Health Department, was sworn in to the stopgap role Monday, officials said.

The state and county agencies will share Jaberi for the next month, John Littel, secretary of health and human resources, said in an agency-wide email Monday morning, while chief operating officer Christopher Lindsay continues to handle day-to-day operations.

Littel said in the message that he expects Youngkin will announce a new commissioner “shortly,” the same timetable he set last month in a message to Board of Health members who expressed concerns about the delay.

State Senate Democrats had previously written the administration expressing concerns about the ability of Lindsay, who is not a medical doctor, to fulfill requirements of the job, which according to state code must be filled by one. Lawmakers ousted Youngkin’s first pick for the job, Colin Greene, in February over concerns about his treatment of staff and views on structural racism.

“This is an appropriate move because it puts a knowledgeable public health and expert physician in a leadership position that we needed,” said board member Wendy Klein, physician and former director of the Health Brigade, a public health clinic in Richmond.

The next commissioner will inherit an agency with 5,000 employees and contractors, many of whom were on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic response, and some of society’s most intractable public health problems, from the opioid epidemic to gun violence.

Littel has said the agency head should prioritize workforce, mental health, maternal and child health, the opioid crisis and fentanyl poisoning, as well as covid lessons learned.

Jaberi said in a message on his LinkedIn page marking his swearing-in that he looked forward to working with “our dedicated public health staff to continue the agency’s mission to protect the health and promote the well-being of all people in Virginia.”

Jaberi worked for the state health department for nearly a decade, including more than five years as a district health director in Chesterfield and Powhatan counties in the Richmond suburbs, as well as six years at the Louisiana office of public health.

He earned his medical degree from University of Maryland School of Medicine in 2002, and four years later a master of public health from Tulane University School of Medicine, according to his LinkedIn page.

