Body-cam footage shows Park Police officer shooting D.C. teen in back

U.S. Park Police on Tuesday released body-cam footage showing an officer fatally shooting a 17-year-old last month after the officer climbed into the back of a vehicle to detain the teen and was still inside when he drove away. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The officer, from the back seat of the vehicle, asks Dalaneo Martin to stop over the span of about thirteen seconds, then draws his gun and says, “Stop, stop, or I’ll shoot,” the footage shows. Barely a second later, he fires what sounds like five shots at Martin’s back.

The gruesome footage, along with video from body cameras worn by D.C. police officers on the scene, adds significant details to the public’s understanding of the March 18 encounter — revealing not only the moment Martin was shot, but also officers strategizing for how to take him into custody as he sat, apparently asleep, in the front seat of a vehicle they believed to be stolen. Before officers embark on a plan to stealthily access the vehicle and restrain the teen, one D.C. police officer tells the group, “If he takes off, just let him go,” the footage shows.

The Martin family watched the body-cam footage two hours before it was released to the public Tuesday, said Jade Mathis, a family attorney. Mathis said Martin’s mother, Terra Martin, is calling for the Park Police officers to be publicly identified and for the one who killed her son to be prosecuted and terminated. “Their initial reaction was tears and then it turned to anger, rightfully so,” Mathis said of the family’s reaction to the video. “But it was also relief because they have more answers than they had before.”

The U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. said in a statement Tuesday that prosecutors were still investigating the incident, adding that “the body-worn camera footage just released of his death is extremely upsetting.” The Department of the Interior is also conducting an administrative review of the incident, Park Police said.

The chairman of the Park Police union on Tuesday defended the officer, who officials have not named. “There is a lawful reason for him to be in the car, the use of force was justified and the union stands behind the actions the officers took,” said Kenneth Spencer, chairman of the union.

Experts said the Tuesday release marks one of the first times they could recall a federal law enforcement agency making public body-cam footage of a fatal shooting, which they called a significant step toward transparency in policing. Martin’s family and Spencerhad called for video of the incident to be made public, though it had been unclear whether the department would actually release it.

The D.C. police footage, compiled from four body-worn cameras into a roughly 11-minute video, shows two officers and two sergeants responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at 34th and Baker Street NE. The officers find the vehicle just before 9 a.m. that Saturday with the engine running and a driver, who they later identified as Martin, seemingly asleep inside, the footage shows. The officers call for backup after running the tags and determining that the vehicle was stolen. Two Park Police officers respond to that call.

On the scene, body-cam footage shows the D.C. police officers and Park Police officers discussing how to remove Martin from the stolen vehicle — planning to quietly cut plastic wrap that is serving as a replacement for one of the vehicle’s windows, then unlock the door and grab the teen by his hands.

“If he doesn’t get startled and he doesn’t wake up, then we’re going to try to get in there, grab him before he puts that car into gear,” one D.C. police officer says to the group.

The officer notes that the teen has one hand “inside his waist,” adding: “I don’t see anything in there.” A phone, he says, is lying on the teen’s chest, and his right hand is “actually back.”

“If we can grab that hand, get a hold of that other one, we’re good to go,” the officer says. “But let’s wait to see if he gets startled after I cut it, try to unlock the door. If he does, if he takes off, just let him go. But don’t get inside that car till we, you know.”

“I have to cut, make sure he doesn’t get startled, then unlock it quietly,” the officer adds later. “If he doesn’t get startled then and he still knocked the hell out, then I can open the door and make entrance for anyone to go in there and grab him as soon as possible”

Body-cam footage shows a D.C. police officer unlocking the back door of the vehicle without waking Martin. Two Park Police officers then enter the vehicle from the rear doors on each side and grab Martin’s hands, waking him in the process, the footage shows.

“Police, don’t move, don’t move, don’t move,” multiple officers can be heard yelling.

A brief struggle ensues, one officer swears, and then a sound can be heard — possibly a vehicle starting to drive. About two seconds later, one Park Police officer falls away from the driver’s side as the vehicle is in motion, D.C. police video shows, and tumbles into the street.

The second officer is still in the back seat of the vehicle as Martin continues to drive, the footage shows.

“Stop, man, just let me out,” the officer says from the back seat.

Martin continues to drive.

“Let me go,” the officer says.

Three seconds later: “Stop! Stop or I’ll shoot!”

Almost immediately, the officer fires his weapon. Bullets appear to strike Martin in the back, and the vehicle soon crashes into a nearby house about two-tenths of a mile away from where police first found him.

The Park Police body-cam footage ends with the officers rendering aid to Martin, who can be seen lying on grass near the white vehicle.

Police later discovered a firearm inside the vehicle. Senior D.C. officials said the officers did not know about the gun until after the vehicle had crashed.

Discussing police tactics Tuesday, the senior D.C. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing criminal investigation, said a preliminary investigation found that the four D.C. police officers who were on the scene acted according to department training and procedure. As of Tuesday, the senior officials said those officers had maintained their full-duty status.

The officials defended the D.C. police officers’ strategy. They said D.C. officers are trained, in most circumstances, not to block in vehicles to avoid crashes with their cruisers. They said D.C. officers are also trained not to enter vehicles as the Park Police officers did — their policy says police “shall avoid tactics that could place them in a position where a vehicle could be used against them” — and they could not speculate why an officer got in the back seat. Asked about a D.C. police officer telling the group, “we’re going to try to get in there, grab him before he puts that car in gear,” they said they believed he intended only for officers to open the door and pull the driver out.

Asked about city officials characterizations of the incident, a Park Police spokesman said, “The administrative investigation being conducted by the Department of the Interior will look at whether the officers acted in accordance with policy.”

D.C. police routinely release footage of encounters when their officers shoot people — in this instance, they said they were ordered to do so by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) even though no city police officer fired. Federal agencies have lagged behind local forces in the widespread use of the body-worn cameras. It was only in 2019 that the Justice Department initiated a pilot program to allow officers on federal task forces to wear cameras, and it was only in May that President Biden signed an executive order requiring all federal law enforcement agencies to adopt and publicly post body camera policies. Park Police, a federal law enforcement agency that is not part of the Justice Department, implemented the technology in D.C. late last year.

“This is one of the first times we have seen federal law enforcement release a video of an officer involved shooting,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, of the Park Police footage. “The video raises a number of issues for investigators to examine concerning the tactics that officers used.”

Park Police began using body-cameras in D.C. about five years after two Park Police officers pursued then fatally shot an unarmed motorist, Bijan C. Ghaisar, in Northern Virginia. The incident brought into focus the federal department’s lack of cameras.

Temporary legislation passed by in 2020 — which House Republicans are seeking to overturn — requires the D.C. police to release body-cam footage within five business days of an incident involving a serious use of force. But there are no regulations that mandate the National Park Service’s law enforcement arm to do the same.

