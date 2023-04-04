Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michelangelo had the Sistine Chapel. Peter Stevenson has the Parkdale High School gymnasium. When Stevenson was a 17-year-old senior at the Riverdale school, he was asked to adorn a gym wall with Parkdale’s mascot: the panther. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Two panthers, actually. That was in 1973, and for nearly 50 years those big cats presided over countless basketball games, volleyball matches, pep rallies and gym classes. But when Stevenson came down last fall from his home in Lancaster, Pa., for a reunion of Parkdale’s Classes of 1970 to 1974, he learned the gym had been freshened up with a new floor and new paint.

And his panthers?

“Much to my chagrin, they had disappeared,” he says. They vanished under layers of yellow paint.

Which is why Stevenson is back at the school this week, repanthering the gymnasium.

“Can you make the white fatter?” Stevenson shouts up to his friends Doug McDaniel (Parkdale ’72) and Doug’s brother, Jim McDaniel (Parkdale ’73).

“They’re my invaluable helpers,” Stevenson says. The brothers are up on a scissor lift using paintbrushes to put a thick white outline around the leftmost of two crouching panthers that snarl over a set of bleachers.

“How’s this?” Doug shouts.

“Much better,” Stevenson says.

Throughout school — from kindergarten to high school — Stevenson was known as the artistic kid. He was gifted with a pen and a paintbrush. And when some gym teachers asked if he would decorate the blank wall, what could he say but yes?

Stevenson modeled the original cats on a panther illustration that was on the paper book covers the school had back in the early ’70s. Remember those? They were rectangles of shiny paper — often imprinted with the school’s logo — that you folded around hardback text books to protect them.

“I added my own touches,” Stevenson says.

He toiled pretty much alone in the bare gym. The school was only five years old in 1973 and its walls weren’t festooned with the celebratory banners it has now.

“We didn’t have scissor lifts back then,” Stevenson says. “All we had was metal scaffolding. At 17, I could climb up there like a tree lemur.”

Stevenson wasn’t paid, but he was compensated in other ways.

“I did get out of study hall and gym and a couple of math classes I didn’t want to go to,” he says.

After he’d finished his Parkdale panthers, Stevenson earned money doing other murals. He painted a bucolic farm scene in a neighbor’s kitchen. Another family got a Hawaiian scene in their living room. I’d love to have seen how he transformed a friend’s bedroom by spray-painting the room black then adding stars and a weightless guitar player, his amplifier floating in space.

The 2020 gym renovation allowed Parkdale to honor its greatest coach: Stan “Snookie” Kernan, the only coach to win a Maryland state championship with both the boys’ and the girls’ basketball teams. Kernan’s name is set in the wooden floor.

But it was hard to show panther pride without the panthers. The school’s alumni committee donated money for supplies. Stevenson donated his time. His new panthers are each about 30 feet wide, 30 percent bigger than his original panthers.

Brian Moore, Parkland’s athletic director, walks into the gym. The school is closed for spring break, but the boys’ baseball and girls’ softball teams have games today.

“This has been a lot of fun,” Moore says of the new panthers. “We want them to look down on our players and inspire them and show our opponents that we take no pity. We take no pity in panther city.”

No pity in panther city. As school mascots go, panthers are pretty cool.

Coach Moore graduated from Beltsville’s High Point in 1987. I ask him what High Point’s mascot is.

“It’s a butterfly, isn’t it?” Stevenson says.

“It’s the eagle,” says Moore, ignoring the jibe.

We watch as the McDaniel brothers freshen the white border that makes the panthers pop. Black lines describe the cats’ musculature. Stevenson still has to fill in the bodies with gold paint — and add his special touch: fluorescent green in the eyes.

He thinks back on the 50 years since that 17-year-old kid painted those original panthers.

“I never had an alternative,” he says.

Never had an alternative to being an artist, he means. After Parkdale, Stevenson earned an art degree at the University of Maryland. He became an illustrator. He did work for The Washington Post. He ran his own ad agency. He became a member of the Society of Illustrators. He created fine art. He still does.

Now 67, Stevenson has paid the bills and brightened the world with his fertile imagination and his steady hand for half a century. Those Parkdale teachers thought they saw something in him. They were right.

