Prince George’s County Council adopts pilot for universal income

An effort to combat generational poverty and to foster economic mobility for residents living at or below the poverty line is coming to Prince George’s County. In an 8-0 vote, the self-styled “People’s Council” on Tuesday approved a $4 million pilot project that would guarantee basic income to qualifying participants, modeled after a Stockton, Calif., program that gave randomly chosen residents $500 a month over 24 months — with no strings attached.

The Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program in Prince George’s, which was proposed by the more left-leaning majority of the all-Democratic council, found support among more moderate members such as Mel Franklin (At Large) and Sydney J. Harrison (District 9), who signed on as sponsors. Many Prince Georgians are “intractably trapped” in generational poverty with few prospects of escaping, the resolution stated, and the pilot project seeks to address “closing the racial wealth gap.”

The experiment, which is similar to others undertaken in the region in recent years, represents a shift in thinking among some liberal-minded policymakers about how to target the root causes of inequities. While other government programs apply rigid restrictions to how aid may be spent, direct cash payments put decision-making power in recipients’ hands.

A review of the first year of the Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration (SEED) conducted by independent researchers showed positive signs of helping Stockton’s participating residents despite skepticism from politicians and some voters who feared that such a program would disincentivize work or encourage abuse of vices.

The 2021 study found that participants were twice as likely to gain full-time employment than others and that most of the money was spent on food and other essentials, with alcohol and tobacco being less than 1 percent of tracked purchases, The Post previously reported.

Stockton gave $500 a month to 125 people living in neighborhoods with a median income below $46,034, allowing them to use the money without work requirements or other rules. In Prince George’s, 11.5 percent of residents live in poverty, which is around the national average, according to census data.

Baltimore, Montgomery County and Alexandria have initiated similar pilot programs. The details of Prince George’s are under development.

Though the pilot is expected to help counter a social ill with national ties, it could carry “an adverse fiscal impact on the county in the form of additional expenditures” of up to $2 million, according to a March 20 fiscal and policy note from Shalene Miller-Whye, legislative budget and policy analyst for the county.

Miller-Whye also noted that the pilot project could have a “favorable long-term indirect fiscal impact” as long as the program doesn’t interfere with paying for other safety-net programs in the county.

The Greater Washington Community Foundation, which is the largest funder of nonprofit organizations in the region, has already committed $1 million to seed the pilot and has raised an additional $1 million from the private sector. The remaining cost of the $4 million pilot is expected to come from the county, a local foundation and other philanthropic entities.

Harrison voted for the resolution but expressed concerns about the source of the money — echoing comments made last month by County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D).

“We understand the need to study a program like this to uplift some of our most vulnerable residents, and we would like to find a way to fund this pilot program in a way that does not put any additional strain on our county budget,” she said in a countywide email.

Alsobrooks last month said that escalating state education funding demands, a limited commercial tax base and restrictions on raising tax rates had disadvantaged the county as officials develop a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Those factors are why she’s “interested in working with community partners and other private entities to secure an additional $2 million in private investments” to fund the pilot.

“We have heard from residents who continue to struggle to meet basic needs due to inflation and other factors, and need some additional support,” she said. “A Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program is a way we can explore how this kind of support could potentially transform the lives of some of our residents who need it most.”

