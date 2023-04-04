maryland

What we know about Roy McGrath, his trial and fatal FBI confrontation

By
Updated April 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EDT|Published April 4, 2023 at 1:43 p.m. EDT
Roy McGrath in 2020. (Pamela Wood/AP)
Three years ago, Roy C. McGrath was chief of staff for then-Maryland governor Larry Hogan — the Republican leader of a blue state who harbored presidential ambitions.

But in 2021, McGrath was indicted on federal charges of wire fraud and embezzlement connected to his time at a quasi-governmental agency. He was supposed to go on trial last month, but failed to show up for his first court date.

On Monday, the 53-year-old McGrath died after a confrontation with the FBI in Tennessee. According to a law-enforcement document, McGrath is believed to have shot himself during a traffic stop during that encounter.

While details remain murky, here’s what we know about the circumstances around McGrath’s apprehension — and what remains to be known.

