What we know about Roy McGrath, his trial and fatal FBI confrontation

Three years ago, Roy C. McGrath was chief of staff for then-Maryland governor Larry Hogan — the Republican leader of a blue state who harbored presidential ambitions.
On Monday, the 53-year-old McGrath died after a confrontation with the FBI in Tennessee. According to a law-enforcement document, McGrath is believed to have shot himself during a traffic stop during that encounter.
While details remain murky, here’s what we know about the circumstances around McGrath’s apprehension — and what remains to be known.