Youngkin, once skeptical of trade missions, plans trip to Taiwan

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who broke with tradition by not leading any foreign or domestic trade missions in his first year as Virginia governor, will go to Asia this month and include a stop in Taiwan — a politically charged destination for the potential 2024 presidential candidate. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Youngkin (R) will meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a five-day tour that will also take him to Japan and South Korea. The sit-down with Tsai — the only meeting specified in an announcement otherwise short on detail — could help the governor bolster his foreign relations credentials and perhaps atone, in the eyes of Republican primary voters, for his extensive business dealings in China before he became governor.

As a self-governing island that claims independence from China, Taiwan has become a rallying cry for those opposed to the Chinese Communist Party. China considers U.S. outreach to Taiwan a provocation, most recently as Tsai planned to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in California while stopping there on her way home from Central America.

Even amid heightened tensions, China is, by far, Virginia’s largest trading partner, according to the Port of Virginia, which does not list Taiwan or Korea among its top 10 for imports or exports. Japan, however, ranks eighth in exports.

Youngkin made millions tied to China as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group private equity fund, but as governor has echoed the anti-China sentiment popular with GOP activists.

In December, Youngkin pulled Virginia out of the running for a $3.5 billion Ford plant in an economically distressed area near Danville because the electric vehicle battery factory would use Chinese technology, calling the project “a front for the Chinese Communist Party.” He warned that China was trying to buy farmland near Virginia military bases, although the only major purchase was a decade ago, when the Hong Kong-based conglomerate WH Group bought Smithfield Foods.

“I’m excited to represent the Commonwealth in my first trade mission to Asia that will focus on economic development opportunities, our shared priorities and national security,” Youngkin said in a written statement announcing the trip. “Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea represent critical markets that will advance economic growth and prosperity in Virginia. In strengthening these relationships, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to our allies but also strengthening the spirit of Virginia and America.”

Taiwan is Virginia’s fourth-largest agricultural export market, behind China, Canada and Egypt, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Japan ranks sixth and South Korea 12th.

Among foreign-owned business establishments in Virginia, five are from Taiwan, 133 from Japan and 25 from South Korea, the announcement said.

The trip April 24-29 will take Youngkin to Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul. In addition to seeing Tsai, Youngkin will meet with “government officials, strategic business associations, company executives and global industry leaders to further strengthen Virginia’s economic and cultural connections,” the announcement said.

The announcement did not say who will accompany Youngkin on the trip. Typically, Cabinet secretaries, officials with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership or private business representatives join Virginia governors on such outings.

Asked who would take part, the size of the delegation and the cost of the trip, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said she had “no additional details to share at this time.”

Officials with the partnership, which typically plans trade missions as the state’s economic development arm, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Youngkin, a political newcomer who took office in January 2022, traveled extensively ahead of the midterm elections, making at least 19 out-of-state political trips during his first 10 months in office. But he was the only Virginia governor in nearly 30 years not to lead a foreign or domestic trade mission in his first year.

Since Republican George Allen in 1994, every Virginia governor has gone overseas at least once in his first 12 months to recruit business, promote Virginia products and pitch the state as a travel destination.

Many also led multiple domestic missions in their first year to sell Virginia to other states.

Youngkin did neither, surprising some state business leaders given his international business background and campaign promise to focus on economic development. Some business leaders, particularly those in the aerospace and defense industries, noted his absence from the Farnborough International Airshow in July, as The Washington Post reported in December, based on emails obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

Held every other year near London, the show is one of the world’s largest trade exhibitions for defense, aviation and aerospace industries. Virginia’s last three governors — two Democrats, one Republican — built overseas trade and marketing tours around the event in their inaugural years.

In December, Youngkin spokesman Rob Damschen said the governor was not convinced that he has to travel to promote the state given his extensive international business contacts. He noted that Youngkin had lured Raytheon, Boeing and Lego to Virginia without leaving the commonwealth.

Damschen said then that Youngkin would consider leading a trade mission after the 2023 General Assembly session, but not without asking: “Is it necessary to take those trips?”

“And in 2022,” he said, “the answer was no.”

