Suspect in attack on Rep. Angie Craig ordered released to hospital

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over prosecutors’ wishes, a federal magistrate judge on Wednesday ordered the man accused of assaulting Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) released from jail to an inpatient treatment program, but put his decision on hold pending another hearing. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The government opposed Kendrick Hamlin’s release from the D.C. jail, where he has been held since his February arrest, citing his 25 bench warrants for failing to show up to court in previous cases.

Federal prosecutor Joshua Gold argued that the facility Hamlin wanted to go to does not have enough security to prevent him from simply walking out. It is not locked and patients are monitored by staff instead of security guards, he said.

The magistrate judge said, though, that the law only requires him to have “reasonable assurance” that Hamlin will appear for his next court date.

Advertisement

“To say this is a close call is not doing it justice. This is an extremely close call,” said U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui during the Wednesday detention hearing.

Faruqui’s decision comes at a moment of heightened attention to public safety issues in the nation’s capital, with some federal lawmakers expressing concern that those charged or convicted in crimes are getting treated too leniently.

Last month, a staffer for Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was stabbed by a man released from prison a day earlier in an apparently random attack. Less than a week later, a man released from jail after pleading guilty to attempted robbery killed a woman, apparently a stranger to him, inside a room at the Ivy City Hotel. Congress recently rejected a local rewrite of the District’s criminal code, in part over concerns that it would have lowered the statutory maximum penalty for certain crimes, such as carjacking.

Advertisement

Faruqui ordered Hamlin to be released to Samaritan Inns — a nonprofit that runs housing and recovery services in the District — and said he would reevaluate Hamlin’s placement after he completes an initial 30-day program. But after a prosecutor said he would appeal the decision, Faruqui stayed it. That means Hamlin will not be released unless James E. Boasberg, the chief judge in D.C. federal court, agrees. A hearing is scheduled before Boasberg on April 18.

Hamlin, speaking briefly in court from jail via video chat, said he was looking forward to enrolling in an inpatient program: “I’m just trying to get myself together, man, mentally, physically and emotionally,” he said.

The assault occurred Feb. 9 in the elevator of Craig’s D.C. apartment building, located on H Street Northeast near Union Station. That morning, after the representative picked up coffee from the lobby, Hamlin followed her into the elevator, tried to stop her from leaving, held her back as she reached for emergency buttons, and punched her in the chin, authorities alleged in a statement of facts filed in federal court.

Advertisement

Hamlin was charged with assaulting a congresswoman, and a grand jury indictment added charges of assaulting law enforcement officers, without providing additional details. Officials in Craig’s office said the attack did not appear to be politically motivated, and nothing in the court documents suggest a possible motive. D.C. police previously said they believed the assailant, dressed in gray sweats and no shoes and of no fixed address, suffered a mental health crisis.

Craig’s office did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Wednesday’s decision.

Defense attorneys representing Hamlin, also known as Hamlin Khalil Hamlin, said he had never been offered “the combination of location monitoring and a stable residence where he would receive mental health services and addiction treatment.” They said that an intensive program at Samaritan Inns — followed by GPS monitoring with home incarceration and other city services — would give him the best chance of avoiding recidivism.

Advertisement

“He is a man suffering from mental illness and homelessness who needs treatment, not incarceration,” attorneys said in court documents.

Kathryn D’Adamo Guevara, Hamlin’s attorney, said Samaritan Inns offers more resources than he has received in the past.

Prosecutors pointed to Hamlin’s long history of missing court hearings to argue there were no conditions other than detention that could ensure his appearance in court. They also said he had failed to comply with mental health and drug abuse treatment ordered by probation in past criminal charges.

“The defendant has been given chance after chance after chance,” prosecutors said in court documents, referencing past charges that include robberies, burglaries and numerous assaults. “Each time, however, the defendant has failed to come to court and to follow his conditions of release.”

Advertisement

Faruqui expressed frustration that U.S. District Court does not have a contract to provide mental health services to defendants held pretrial.

“Here we are because we, in the richest country in the world, do not have a mental health hospital to send someone to when they clearly have a mental health issue,” the judge said. “It is comical that we have to rely on the kindness of strangers here in the federal government to do what we cannot do.”

GiftOutline Gift Article