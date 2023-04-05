Maryland AG releases report on alleged Catholic clergy sex abuse

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This story is developing and will be updated. Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown (D) released a report Wednesday detailing more than 80 years of alleged sex abuse by clergy within the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The 456-page report — which was compiled through grand jury subpoena over four years — spanned two attorneys general. In a November court filing, the office of then-Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) previewed some of the report’s findings and said “no parish was safe.” The filing triggered a weeks-long legal battle, as attorneys for some of the people named in the document asked a judge to seal the process around the report’s release along with the report itself. The judge sealed the proceedings and later agreed to release the report with some names redacted.

Here is what you need to know:

What is in the report?

In the November filing, the attorney general said the investigation found more than 600 young people — from preschoolers to young adults — suffered “sexual abuse and physical torture” by 158 priests from the mid-1940s to 2002 . It said the report also describes how priests, archdiocese officials and others covered up or mishandled the allegations. One parish had 11 alleged abusers over 40 years.

What the Archdiocese of Baltimore has said about the report

The Archdiocese of Baltimore did not oppose the release of the report and provided hundreds of thousands of pages of subpoenaed documents. It has also acknowledged that it paid part of the legal fees of 16 people who were part of a group that succeeded last fall in persuading a judge to seal the proceedings around the report’s release and to redact some of the names in it.

Archbishop William Lori in a statement Monday said the report “covers a period in the Archdiocese’s past when our response to such allegations was woefully inadequate” and apologized again to survivors. But he has also called the narrative incomplete and not reflective of the modern-day archdiocese. He said Monday that “no one credibly accused of child abuse is in ministry in the Archdiocese today.”

Why these reports still matter

The Maryland report is the latest in two decades of efforts by civil authorities around the country to chronicle the specifics of Catholic clergy sex abuse cases. There have been 19 reports, according to Bishop Accountability, the Catholic research and advocacy group. But Marci Hamilton, founder of advocacy group Child USA, called a number of the earlier reports “report-lite ... not the deep dig and public disclosure” they should have been.

A key turning point came around 2018, when then-Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) released a comprehensive report documenting abuses within Catholic churches across the state. It led to arrests of priests in Michigan, protests in Maryland, an early retirement for a Washington archbishop and new policies from New York to the Vatican. It also inspired other attorneys general to investigate and energized the movement for statute of limitations reform, said McKiernan.

However, almost all the abuse cases date back several decades, and experts and prosecutors acknowledge the era of regular church coverups is in the past. Few priests or bishops have ever been prosecuted or otherwise held accountable for abusing or mishandling abusers and victims. One exception is former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was defrocked in 2019 after abuse allegations surfaced. He is now facing criminal charges in Massachusetts that he sexually assaulted a teenager in 1974. The Vatican also released a detailed report that found Popes John Paul II, Benedict and Francis were aware of allegations McCarrick may have acted inappropriately with young men. The report described John Paul as overlooking the allegations, Benedict XVI as trying to handle the cardinal quietly and out of the public spotlight, and Pope Francis as assuming that his predecessors had made the right judgments.

For survivors, the day is both celebratory and painful

Survivors welcomed the official documenting of their physical and spiritual abuse, saying it provides essential accountability of decades-old cases that could only have been disclosed through the power of the state. But some criticized the redactions.

“It remains to be seen whether the redacted text will be restored,” Terence McKiernan of Bishop Accountability. He added that most attorney general and grand jury reports are released unredacted and that the Pennsylvania report was “very lightly redacted; persons named in the report were invited to respond, and their responses were included in the report.”

“Because secrecy is one of the main causes of the Catholic abuse crisis,” he said, “transparency — to the extent the law and the courts permit — is the most beneficial approach.”

In mid-March, Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Robert Taylor Jr. ordered changes to the original report to quickly release it but also protect some people who were never charged with a crime or publicly accused before. Portions of the report were rewritten to permanently remove the names and identifying circumstances of 60 people.

The names and titles of another 37 people were redacted for now, so they could be notified and given an opportunity to read the unredacted report and argue whether they should be permanently redacted. Those people, in general, were “accused of abuse, hiding abuse, enabling abuse, assisting in the coverup of abuse, or protecting abusers from the consequences of their actions,” according to a court document.

At a future hearing, Taylor will decide whether to release the unredacted version including their names.

What happens next

The Maryland report did not identify any abusers who are currently serving in the clergy. Many of the alleged abusers are deceased.

In approving the release of the report, Judge Taylor wrote last month that “the only form of justice that may now be available is a public reckoning.”

As in other states, the investigation in Maryland has galvanized support for overhauling the statutes of limitations on civil lawsuits for past abuse. In March, the Maryland Senate passed a bill that is all but certain to become law that allows child sex abuse victims from any time period to sue the institutions they allege harbored their attackers. It is awaiting final approval in the House before heading to Gov. Wes Moore (D) for his signature. Lawmakers are bracing for a court fight over the measure’s constitutionality, as a previous statute might have conferred legal immunity to abusers that cannot be reversed. Brown has promised to defend the law in court.

Erin Cox contributed to this report.

