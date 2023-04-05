Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Harry Yeide and I are watching an osprey hover above the Anacostia River at Bladensburg Waterfront Park. The raptor swivels its wings, eyes locked on the water below. Somewhere down there is a doomed fish that will soon play its part in the circle of life. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “We’re inside the fricking Beltway,” says Harry, amazed. Traffic shuttles by on Alternate Route 1 and Kenilworth Avenue. Humans are commuting. But here, on the Anacostia, it’s the animals that are going to and from work.

For the last six years, Harry has come here practically every morning, walking the mile and a half from his Hyattsville home. He’s promised me we’ll see a bald eagle. His record for consecutive days spotting our nation’s symbol: 67.

That was during the early days of covid-19, when Bladensburg Waterfront Park became a birders’ paradise. So far on this chilly Friday morning, however, there have been no eagles.

Advertisement

“Eagles don't punch the clock,” says Harry, 63.

He tries to be here during the first 90 minutes after sunrise. And in general, low tide is better than high tide for eagle-spotting, he says, as there’s less water for the fish to hide in. Of course, bald eagles are not above stealing a fish from other birds.

“I started walking for my health,” Harry says as we walk downriver along the path that leads from the parking lot.

He retired in 2016 after a career as a federal intelligence officer. Says Harry: “When you're a fed you tend to sit around a lot.”

He’d never been to Bladensburg Waterfront Park before and was amazed by the profusion of wildlife he encountered on his daily stroll: foxes, coyotes, beaver, river otters. And the birds: great blue heron, green heron, tri-colored heron, great egret, cattle egret, snowy egret, red shouldered hawk, red-tailed hawk, Coopers hawk.

Advertisement

“When I started walking, seeing a bald eagle was rare,” Harry says.

Now, he routinely sees three different pairs. He carries binoculars but doesn’t want to be weighed down with a big camera and lens. He has a telephoto attachment for his iPhone.

Harry has names for all of the eagles he sees. Thelma and Louis are a big female and a small male. There’s Karina and Notch. He calls another couple Fred and Ginger. Harry named Fred first, because he photographed the bird perched with one of its wings swept out like a fancy cape. He looked incredibly elegant.

“Other photographers use the names, but they more put up with it,” says Harry.

It’s quiet here on the boardwalk path, the air punctuated occasionally by “Passing on your left” from cyclists and the megaphone bark of a coach in a skiff trailing some rowers on the river.

Advertisement

Harry says there’s a little community of a half-dozen or so nature lovers who see each other most mornings. We run into one member, Leslie Reinhardt.

“Have the eagles cooperated?” she asks.

“No,” says Harry.

We turn around to head back past the parking lot and over a pedestrian bridge.

There are red-winged blackbirds in the reeds. Cormorants perch on pilings, drying their wings. Gulls are shrieking. Osprey are overhead. Harry grabs a few photos with his iPhone.

“I shoot every large bird I see,” he says. “I call it an LBD: Large Bird in the Distance.”

Sometimes, those large birds in the distance turn out to be bald eagles.

We cross Bladensburg Road and continue upriver.

“There’s something on the left,” Harry says, training his binoculars on a tree near where the Anacostia splits into the Northeast Branch and the Northwest Branch. Something big sits in the uppermost branches.

Advertisement

“That’s a bald eagle! That’s a bald eagle!” Harry exclaims. “You got your bald eagle!”

It’s a little too far away for me to get a nice shot with my telephoto lens, but it’s unmistakably a bald eagle.

When Harry first spots an eagle, he always shows his gratitude with a brief incantation. As we stand on the banks of the Anacostia — inside the fricking Beltway — he delivers it: “Bald eagle, animal spirit guide, farseeing, fast flying, fish-eating and fierce, thank you for sharing your glory with me this morning.”

We head back down the river, Harry to walk home, me to get back in my car and rejoin the weekday traffic.

GiftOutline Gift Article