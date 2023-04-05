Teen guilty in shooting of Commanders player has absconded, judge says

A teenager who pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. did not show up for a sentencing hearing Wednesday and is being sought by youth services officials, a judge said.
Police have said previously the two teens tried to rob Robinson as he was leaving a store on H Street NE just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 28, and Robinson ran away. The 17-year-old chased the athlete, and Robinson grabbed the teen and wrestled the gun out of the youth’s hands, authorities said.
At that point, the other teen fired his weapon. Robinson was struck twice. One of the bullets hit just above Robinson’s knee, the other in his hip area. They missed major ligaments and bone, and the running back played this past season.
The Washington Post generally does not name those charged with crimes as juveniles, and was allowed to attend the hearing on the condition that the youth’s identity not be revealed.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Bryan W. Brown, an attorney for the teen, did not say where his client was or how the teen absconded. Brown said that the teen’s mother — who participated in the hearing virtually — had requested her son be placed in the Psychiatric Institute of Washington.
Salerno said that request would be revisited once the teen “is picked up or surrenders.”