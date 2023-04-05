Teen guilty in shooting of Commanders player has absconded, judge says

D.C. Superior Court Judge Robert A. Salerno said the teen — whom he had ordered to remain in his parents’ home with GPS monitoring while he was awaiting sentencing — had absconded. The teen, 17 at the time of his arrest, had pleaded guilty in January to assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license as part of a deal in which prosecutors agreed to ask that the teen be placed in the custody of the city’s youth services until he turns 20. A younger teen also pleaded guilty in the incident and was ordered to remain in youth services custody until he turns 21.