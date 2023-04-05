Maryland delegate Darryl Barnes to join Annapolis lobbying firm

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Democratic lawmaker Darryl Barnes, who was recently elected to his third term, plans to resign after the legislative session ends this month and join a longtime lobbying and government relations firm in Annapolis.

Del. Barnes, the past chairman of the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus, said he will end his legislative career on April 15, when he will join Evans & Associates. Barnes, who represents District 25 in Prince George's County and has served eight years, will become a partner in the firm.

“From sports betting to recreational cannabis, Delegate Barnes has championed landmark policies centered on equity and economic opportunity for communities that have historically been left behind,” House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore) said in a statement.

Barnes’s departure is part of a continued exodus of lawmakers in the General Assembly since January and follows the recent departures of Sen. Paul Pinsky (D-Prince George’s) and Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) who resigned to join the Moore administration.

State law prohibits former lawmakers from lobbying the General Assembly for one year after leaving office. Barnes said he will not lobby his former colleagues, instead focusing his work on counties and municipalities.

During his time as chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus, Barnes was the lead voice in efforts to increase minority ownership in the medical cannabis industry and in sports betting. He pushed for equity for historically Black colleges and for raising the age to buy tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, from 18 to 21.

Barnes came under fire in 2019 when he led a change in the caucus’s bylaws that would have banned members of the Black Caucus to serve as members of another caucus. The change would have essentially required lawmakers who identify as Black and another ethnicity choose between the two. After backlash from lawmakers who serve on both the Black and Latino caucuses, the effort was dropped.

