Ana Lemus Rodriguez hasn’t forgotten the shouts she heard through the phone. As the longtime street vendor tells it, she had left her 15-year-old daughter, Genesis, in charge of her younger brother and the family’s food cart in Columbia Heights while she went quickly to their nearby home. She hadn’t been gone long when another vendor called and told her to hurry back because the police were harassing her daughter.

“Get off of her! Get off of her! Don’t you see you’re hurting her?” Rodriguez, who speaks Spanish, recalled hearing the vendor yell at an officer. “I ran and I ran and I ran. When I got there, I was able to see the last of the aggression toward my daughter.”

The encounter, which was captured on video, ended with the teenager on the ground and left her with an injured knee.

It also left her terrified and, she would later tell her mother, determined to change how the city treats street vendors.

“After Genesis went through that encounter, she told me, ‘We need to fight for vendors’ rights. We need to change the system that allows this to happen,’” Rodriguez said.

More than three years have passed, but I spoke to the family about it recently because it’s important to know what they experienced then to understand their excitement about what is happening now.

On Tuesday, the family sat with other street vendors and watched the D.C. Council unanimously pass the “Street Vendor Advancement Amendment Act of 2023.” The legislation calls for decriminalizing vending without a license, establishing sidewalk vending zones and forgiving unpaid licensing-related civil citations.

The legislation marks a significant victory for some of the city’s hardest workers, and it was fitting that Rodriguez and her children were there to witness the council approve it. The family’s experience shows why the legislation is needed. Street vendors contribute to the city’s economy, and for too long they have been forced to work in fear of being harassed by authorities, taken to jail or fined money they don’t have to spare.

For too long, they have felt unheard by a city that is willing to eat their food and buy their wares but not offer them basic protections.

“For me, this victory is for everyone who has been harassed and abused by the police,” Rodriguez said after Tuesday’s vote. “This victory is for me and for my daughter and for every vendor in D.C.”

“This moment matters,” said Genesis, who is now 18, “because every time I remembered that the police had the power to harass and hurt us physically, it terrified me. It was a traumatic event, and it wasn’t necessary. It shouldn’t have happened, because street vending without a license shouldn’t be illegal or people persecuted for that.”

Four generations of her family have worked as vendors, dating back to her great-grandmother in El Salvador, she said. In D.C., her family sells mango, watermelon, tamales, snow cones and other food. The day of that police encounter, Genesis had been selling atole and plantain chips. After the incident, her family filed a complaint, alleging unnecessary use of force, according to an article in The Washington Post.

“All I ask is for them to leave us alone, for them to stop treating us like criminals,” the teenager said at the time.

On Tuesday, she spoke of justice: “Today is important for many vendors. They don’t have to live in fear anymore, and they finally got justice. I feel the same way. I can finally say I feel like I got some justice.”

Before the legislation can go into effect, it must be approved by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and go through a congressional review. Even so, Tuesday’s vote offered vendors plenty of reason to celebrate. It marked a major milestone in a long fight that had seen them stand up for one another again and again.

For years, they have shown up in front of local lawmakers to demand that they decriminalize street vending. They have shown up with signs and food and their stories. They have even shown up with an original song. Late last year, I told you in a column how vendors gathered in the Wilson Building and sang “The Street Vendor Song.”

One of the lines: “I come to demand a safe job.” Another: “I want to work without fear or terror.”

“VENDORS DID THIS!!!” the organization Beloved Community Incubator tweeted after Tuesday’s vote. A photo that accompanies the post shows dozens of vendors standing on the steps in front of the Wilson Building. Many wear T-shirts emblazoned with a heart between “DC” and “Vendors.”

M. Felix Macaraeg, the organizing director for Beloved Community Incubator, was pulled into the fight for vendors by Genesis’s case. Since then, Macaraeg has seen how hard the vendors work — Rodriguez spent three nights sleeping near her sidewalk display around Valentine’s Day because it would have taken hours to disassemble and reassemble it — and how much their family members worry about them.

Two weeks ago, Macaraeg received a call from Genesis after midnight. Macaraeg said Genesis called for help after an officer ordered her mother and her aunt to pack up and leave and told them they could be arrested. Together, Macaraeg and Genesis spoke to the officer over the phone, and an advocate who lived nearby went to the scene.

“We were trying to explain we’re working on changing the law, please don’t do this,” Macaraeg said.

The incident ended without an arrest, but it served as a clear reminder of why decriminalizing vending is needed. On Tuesday, as Rodriguez talked about the new legislation, she expressed hope that the most recent incident would be her family’s last encounter with the police while working.

“We hope,” she said, “to never see them again.”

