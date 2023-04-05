Frederick County sheriff charged in alleged machine gun scheme

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Frederick County Sheriff Charles Austin Jenkins was accused in a federal indictment of securing machine guns that were requested for his agency but, prosecutors say, were instead funneled to a local business that rented out the weapons. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jenkins, who was first elected to the Maryland county in 2006 and reelected last year, was charged with conspiracy and making false statements along with Robert Justin Krop, the owner of firearms-related businesses in Frederick, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Jenkins, 66, and Krop, 36, coordinated to “unlawfully purchase machineguns and falsified multiple documents on the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead requesting machineguns for evaluation and demonstration to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.”

The guns, however, were not used at the sheriff’s office for demonstrations and instead were rented out to Krop’s customers, prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland allege. The indictment also accuses Krop of illegally possessing seven machine guns.

“Krop’s business offered political support to Jenkins in recognition of his support for the business,” prosecutors said in a statement announcing the indictment.

Jenkins could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

