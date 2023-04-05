Maryland passes law aimed at protecting trafficked children

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill to protect child victims of sex trafficking in an about-face on legislation that died within the final 30 minutes the General Assembly’s session last year. The law, known as Safe Harbor, prohibits authorities from arresting and charging child victims of sex trafficking or human trafficking of certain crimes committed as a result of trafficking, such as trespassing, misdemeanor theft or prostitution.

Maryland is joining 27 other states and the District of Columbia in having legal protections for trafficked minors as recognition grows across the country about the need for policies that reflect the manipulation and intimidation that traffickers employ to control their victims — especially child victims.

Maryland’s laws have been “behind the curve,” said Lisae C. Jordan, the executive director and counsel for the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, adding that other states such as New York passed Safe Harbor laws more than a decade ago. (New York passed its legislation in 2008.)

“It’s not enough to say we won’t prosecute someone for prostitution,” Jordan said. “We need to create a system that gives them services instead of prosecution.”

Maryland was one of 37 to receive an “F” grade in 2022 from the advocacy group Shared Hope International for its statutes related to and affecting the sex trafficking of children and youths.

Just over 1 in 10 survivors of human trafficking identified in a five-year review conducted by the University of Maryland SAFE Center for Human Trafficking Survivors was 17 or younger. The analysis, published in 2020, identified 265 survivors, but advocates say the activity is chronically underreported.

The law requires that law enforcement tell local child welfare agencies if a youth is suspected of being trafficked and that officers release the minor to parents, guardians or custodians or to the local child welfare agency if there is reason to think that the minor in endangered by parents or guardians.

Advocates of the legislation said refinements to this year’s proposal and lawmakers’ evolving understanding of the pressures on sex-trafficked youths made the difference this year.

Amanda Rodriguez, the executive director of TurnAround Inc., which advocates for those affected by intimate-partner violence, sexual violence and human trafficking, recalled a time when it was hard for some Maryland lawmakers to see trafficked children as victims of crimes instead of perpetrators. That attitude was seen even this year when the bill was going through committee, she said.

“That mentality was pervasive,” she said of previous years. “These kids never should have been criminalized to begin with. … You have to see them as survivors and victims. It’s interesting, because we have had these protections and had been accepting of this mentality for adults. We couldn’t get over that hurdle for children.”

Then, the thought processes of key leaders seemed to change, Rodriguez said.

Del. J. Sandy Bartlett (D-Anne Arundel) and state Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Montgomery) sponsored the bill in their respective chambers. They picked up the issue after the departures of Democrats Susan Lee and Brooke Lierman, who sponsored the measure last year and have since been elected to statewide office.

In an interview, Bartlett credited Lee and Lierman with Safe Harbor’s early progress in the General Assembly.

“I am coming in after all the work that’s been done over the years,” she said. “I’m here kind of giving the assist [to the bill].”

Joyce King, a co-chair of the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association special victims subcommittee, said the association had previously “had issues with the bill before the implementation of the Regional Navigator Program,” which provides or connects survivors with needed services. “Now we have a framework in place to ensure human trafficking victims are referred to services.”

King said her group was among prosecutors advocating for passage of the bill.

Last month, state’s attorneys rallied at a news conference marking their support of the bill and signifying a shift in the approach to helping children victimized by traffickers, according to Jessica Emerson, the director of the Human Trafficking Prevention Project at the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Adolescence is a time of trying to figure out one’s place, boundaries and sense of self, and dealing additionally with the trauma of trafficking impedes the development process, said Emerson, who used to be a social worker.

“It is the only traumatic experience where the act you’re engaging in is the one that can get you arrested,” she said. “This bill establishes a baseline of protections.”

Gov. Wes Moore (D) will sign the bill, his office confirms.

