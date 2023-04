Military pilots will conduct air training early Thursday on the National Mall to help crews “familiarize aircrew with restricted airspace procedures,” officials from Fort Lesley J. McNair announced in a statement.

The Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, which contributes to homeland and civil defense operations in the region, will conduct a planned exercise that officials described as routine. The training will take place between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. when aircraft will perform a “touch and go” landing.