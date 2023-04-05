Two injured as Virginia State police exchange gunfire on I-95

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A chase and shootout on Interstate 95 in Prince William County left a driver and passenger injured Wednesday night after an exchange of gunfire, Virginia State Police officials said. The officials did not say what caused the injuries during the incident near Quantico. An SUV crashed into the woods after fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Fairfax County, according to Corinne Geller, a state police spokeswoman.

The pursuit began on the I-95 near Backlick Road in the Springfield area about 9:40 p.m. when a trooper noted an SUV with the wrong license plates traveling southbound, Geller said.

The SUV fled the attempted stop and later ran off the right side of the highway near Exit 148 in Prince William. After the vehicle crashed into the woods, the driver fired shots at approaching troopers, Geller said.

Police returned fire, she said, but officials did not immediately say whether those rounds hit anyone. Authorities found a male driver and a female passenger injured at the scene, Geller said.

Interstate 95 southbound was expected to be closed for an extended period as authorities investigate the shooting.

No further details were released.

GiftOutline Gift Article