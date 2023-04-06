The 27 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Saturday, April 8

Petalpalooza at Yards Park

The penultimate weekend of the National Cherry Blossom Festival brings more outdoor celebrations, live music, family activities and fireworks. The flagship event is Petalpalooza, which takes over five “zones” across the Navy Yard neighborhood, from Diamond Teague Park to Yards Park, with different things to do in each one. Rent paddleboats, check out performers on multiple stages, try crafting, play double Dutch, experiment with interactive art, or hang out in the beer and wine garden. The day is capped with fireworks, which are best seen from Yards Park or its boardwalk. 1 to 9 p.m. Free.

Jazz and Blossoms in Franklin Square

The Words Beats and Life Festival (see above) joins forces with the Cherry Blossom Festival for Jazz and Blossoms in Franklin Square, featuring neo-soul singer Bilal, legendary hip-hop producer and DJ Pete Rock, and D.C.’s own DJs John Murph and the Daylight crew. The day also includes graffiti walls, swing dancing lessons, face painting and games for kids, food trucks, and a mocktail bar. Prizes will be awarded for the best spring outfit and most attractive picnic spread. 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free.

Cherry blossoms at National Harbor

Katsucon, an annual festival dedicated to Japanese pop culture held at the Gaylord National Resort, sponsors a Japanese Game Day at National Harbor, where players can try their hands at a variety of games, including some designed for children. (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free.) Meanwhile, the Japanese Embassy’s Information and Culture Center is screening anime movies on the giant outdoor screen at National Harbor. (2 to 6 p.m. Free.)

Takoma Park Easter Egg Hunt at Ed Wilhelm Field

The Takoma Park Easter Egg Hunt, held in the field behind Piney Branch Elementary School, features hunts for four age groups (2 and younger, 3 to 4, 5 to 6, and 7 to 8), plus crafts, games and a visit from a special long-eared guest. 10 a.m. Free.

Easter at the Perch

The rooftop park at the Perch in Tysons Corner will have more than mini golf and the Starr Hill bar this weekend: Beyond the big Easter egg hunt, there is a petting zoo with alpacas and bunnies, stations hosting arts and crafts, temporary tattoos and a photo booth, sack races and games, and live music. Note that the mini golf course, including the tiki bar and food trucks, opens at 10 a.m. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $20 for children; free for adults.

Easter Egg Hunt and Book Fair at Metrobar

Metrobar’s Easter celebration has an egg hunt, beginning at 2:30 p.m., but the focus is a book fair featuring a dozen local authors who’ve written Black children’s books. Join them for story times, giveaways and a chance to browse the works. Noon to 5 p.m. $5 per family.

Masters Costume and Cocktail Party at Duke’s Grocery Navy Yard

Golf fans will have an eye on Augusta this weekend, and the newest branch of Duke’s Grocery is getting into the Masters spirit. Don your favorite Payne Stewart-inspired plus-fours, Ian Poulter-esque plaid pants, a Tiger Woods-ish red polo or just a plain green jacket for a cocktail and viewing party at the Navy Yard bar. Snack on pimento cheese sandwiches, sip a John Daly and cheer for your favorite golfer. There are gift cards and Titleist ProV1 balls to be won in the best-dressed contest. Proceeds benefit the National Links Trust, the nonprofit organization that runs the East Potomac, Langston and Rock Creek golf courses. 4 to 7 p.m. Free.

Advertisement

Adamare at DC9

Made up of six D.C. public school faculty members, Adamare infuses soul, jazz and rock. The band’s first single, “Anticipation,” released in late March, traverses a rich stylistic landscape in its five minutes, heavy with percussion and dripping in harmonies. Vocalist Claire Tucker’s voice floats above it all: “Tell me how you’re feeling / I wanna help you let it go / Despite our isolation / You should never have to feel alone.” It’s this notion of interpersonal connection and community that fuels the group’s musical and professional work. “It speaks to our band name,” Tucker says of Adamare, a word with Latin roots. “It means to add love to everything we do, from how we create music, to how we show up in the classroom, to how we care for our families.” Local R&B artist Synae opens the show. 7:30 p.m. $20.

Tiny Vinyl Shop pop-up grand opening at the Coupe

Plus-size clothing swap at Femme Fatale DC

Swap clothes sizes 14 and above at this outdoor market at the Cleveland Park shop. Spring and summer clothes, shoes and accessories are accepted, and leftover items are donated to local charitable organizations. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.

The Sun Ra Arkestra at the Birchmere

Formed in the 1950s, the Sun Ra Arkestra has been on the forefront of experimental jazz ever since. The group was put together by otherworldly musician and leader Sun Ra. It wasn’t just his alien-like aesthetics (he used to say he was from Saturn) that made Sun Ra otherworldly, but his boundless talents and limitless perspective of music, too. After he died in 1993, the Sun Ra Arkestra’s saxophonist Marshall Allen took on the role of band leader. Allen will be 99 in May, but he and the band remain bustling with energy, exuding an undeniably cheerful spirit. In October, the band released “Living Sky,” another ethereal addition to its never-ending musical exploration. On “Day of the Living Sky,” hypnotic plucking of a harplike instrument, a scattered flute and an anchoring drumbeat transport listeners to a celestial jungle. The song “Firefly” starts off a little slower, a swoon-worthy saxophone partnered with a dainty piano and even daintier triangle. Halfway through this almost 10-minute song, brighter horns, more abrasive percussion and feverish strings enter and lead Sun Ra Arkestra listeners to where they are used to being: a vivid and immersive otherworld. 7:30 p.m. $35.

Vérité at Union Stage

Singer-songwriter Vérité walks listeners through the pieces of a shattered relationship on “Love You Forever.” Released in February, this is the third album for Vérité, whose real name is Kelsey Byrne. Like her previous projects, this one takes her vulnerability and turns it into indie-pop magic as she cracks open a breakup and deals with everything it left behind. On the album’s opener, “Are We Done Yet?,” Byrne is asking a question even though she already knows its answer. The song starts with a slow and sweet piano and cutting lyrics like, “I know I shouldn’t have to choose / Blood on my hands, blood on my shoes.” Bold and booming percussion enters and the piano fades into the background as the song crescendos, Byrne repeating the titular question. She opens “A Lucid Dream” with the lyrics, “You look prettier in this light / I prefer you in the background of an empty sky.” A sinister-sounding bass then leads you to a soaring chorus. Byrne belts with an electric guitar as she comes to terms with fondly reflecting on, but not succumbing to, rose-colored memories. 10:30 p.m. $22.