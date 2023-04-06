The 27 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, April 6
Words Beats and Life Festival
The Words Beats and Life Festival celebrates education through hip-hop culture, including poetry, music and visual arts. Running through Sunday, it incorporates a wide range of events, including the debut of the DMV Youth Poetry Slam Team during a showcase at Busboys and Poets in Columbia (Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Free); a ’93 Til Infinity party on the rooftop of the Eaton hotel, mining hip-hop and its funk and jazz influences with DJs Diamond D, Farrah Flosscett and RBI (Friday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free); and the Remixing the Art of Social Change conference with panel discussions and workshops at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free.) On Sunday, DJs Adrian Loving and D. Painter get your Funday off to a smooth start with a Yacht Rock Brunch at Metrobar featuring food trucks and local adult beverages outdoors (noon to 4 p.m. Free).
Movies on the Memorial at the U.S. Navy Memorial
The flowers are budding, the birds are singing and, wait, is it outdoor movie season already? While most of the city’s major alfresco film fests don’t get going until summer, the U.S. Navy Memorial is rushing full steam ahead with its Movies on the Memorial series, which features a different Navy-themed film each Thursday on its large, circular plaza. First up: the 1958 musical “South Pacific.” Bring a blanket or a low camp chair, and pick up a picnic from Shake Shack, Hill Country or another nearby restaurant. Films begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Free. No reservations required.
Vintage pop-ups at Union Market
Vintage fans have multiple reasons to head to Union Market this weekend. Libby & My, made internet famous by its disco ball decor, joins Vintage HQ at a pop-up to preview their spring and summer collections at Lab 1270. (Through Sunday; hours vary. Free.) At Songbyrd Music House, Unni’s Closet & Friends showcases about a dozen local businesses selling vintage clothes, home goods, jewelry and candles. (Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.)
First Thursday: A Cherry Blossom Celebration in Del Ray
The Alexandria neighborhood’s monthly get-together returns with a theme honoring (what else?) cherry trees. Stroll down Mount Vernon Avenue to browse the storefronts, find food and drink specials on patios and in beer gardens, listen to live music by Mars Rodeo, and participate in a scavenger hunt to win a $50 gift card to local businesses. 6 p.m. to dusk. Free.
Friday, April 7
‘WALL-E’ screening at Union Market
Warm months ring in the season of outdoor movie screenings. Union Market kicks off its annual drive-in season with “WALL-E,” the first of eight showings taking place on the first and third Fridays of the month through July 21. Alcohol isn’t allowed in the parking lot, but outside beverages and drinks from Union Market shops like Suburbia are permitted on Neal Place, where those with chairs or blankets can forgo the car fee for a picnic-style evening. Movie audio will be transmitted through the radio and speakers on Neal Place, and the movie includes open captioning. The lot opens 75 minutes before the movie starts. 8 p.m. $20 per car.
Virginia bluebells at Bull Run Regional Park
Virginia bluebells are a beautiful but ephemeral plant, blooming for only a few weeks in the spring. Centreville’s Bull Run Regional Park is home to the Bluebell Trail, which explodes with a carpet of periwinkle flowers at this time of year, and the park celebrates the bluebells this weekend with “Beauty of Bluebells” guided walks and photography workshops led by a nature photographer to help you capture a perfectly pretty image. Through Sunday. Park open sunrise to sunset. Event times vary. Park admission free for most Northern Virginia residents. $8 per vehicle for nonresidents. Optional fees: $5 guided walks, $15 photography classes.
‘The Dr. Seuss Experience’ at Tysons Corner Center
Check out a big stack of Dr. Seuss books from the library before taking the kids to the “Dr. Seuss Experience” in Tysons Corner Center, an immersive pop-up that re-creates nine life-size scenes from the imagination of the beloved children’s author. For example, kids can walk among towering pink Dr. Seuss-ian clovers while listening for the Who from “Horton Hears a Who!” The attraction has toured North America since 2019, but children in the DMV will be the first visitors to experience the pop-up’s 1,300-square-foot Stars Upon Thars Sneetches Mirror Maze. While the exhibition opens Friday, tickets are already sold out for this weekend, and very limited for future weekends. Through June 30. $27.20-$37.
Quincy Hall bar Easter egg hunt
There are a number of Easter events for kids this weekend — see Saturday and Monday for a few examples — but Ballston’s Quincy Hall pizza-and-beer bar lets adults get in on the fun. Beginning Friday, staff are hiding more than 40 colorful plastic eggs in the blocks around Quincy Hall, “in trees, on sidewalks, between buildings, parks, benches, and wherever else an Easter egg may hide.” Find them and bring them to the bar and you could win a gift certificate (up to $50), a catered pizza party, wings or a single slice. Move quickly. Eggs placed by 11 a.m. Free.
Salsa social at Bryant Street Market
This Edgewood food hall, which opened last month, is hosting a month-long series of salsa lessons for all levels. Its second installment features an hour of lessons from Ardiente Dance Company followed by two hours of Latin music to put your new skills to use. Cocktails and bites are available from vendors in the food hall, and spirit tastings from Ilegal Mezcal, High Road Spirits and Tradewinds are included in the ticket price. 7 to 10 p.m. $15.
Saturday, April 8
Petalpalooza at Yards Park
The penultimate weekend of the National Cherry Blossom Festival brings more outdoor celebrations, live music, family activities and fireworks. The flagship event is Petalpalooza, which takes over five “zones” across the Navy Yard neighborhood, from Diamond Teague Park to Yards Park, with different things to do in each one. Rent paddleboats, check out performers on multiple stages, try crafting, play double Dutch, experiment with interactive art, or hang out in the beer and wine garden. The day is capped with fireworks, which are best seen from Yards Park or its boardwalk. 1 to 9 p.m. Free.
Jazz and Blossoms in Franklin Square
The Words Beats and Life Festival (see above) joins forces with the Cherry Blossom Festival for Jazz and Blossoms in Franklin Square, featuring neo-soul singer Bilal, legendary hip-hop producer and DJ Pete Rock, and D.C.’s own DJs John Murph and the Daylight crew. The day also includes graffiti walls, swing dancing lessons, face painting and games for kids, food trucks, and a mocktail bar. Prizes will be awarded for the best spring outfit and most attractive picnic spread. 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free.
Cherry blossoms at National Harbor
Katsucon, an annual festival dedicated to Japanese pop culture held at the Gaylord National Resort, sponsors a Japanese Game Day at National Harbor, where players can try their hands at a variety of games, including some designed for children. (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free.) Meanwhile, the Japanese Embassy’s Information and Culture Center is screening anime movies on the giant outdoor screen at National Harbor. (2 to 6 p.m. Free.)
Takoma Park Easter Egg Hunt at Ed Wilhelm Field
The Takoma Park Easter Egg Hunt, held in the field behind Piney Branch Elementary School, features hunts for four age groups (2 and younger, 3 to 4, 5 to 6, and 7 to 8), plus crafts, games and a visit from a special long-eared guest. 10 a.m. Free.
Easter at the Perch
The rooftop park at the Perch in Tysons Corner will have more than mini golf and the Starr Hill bar this weekend: Beyond the big Easter egg hunt, there is a petting zoo with alpacas and bunnies, stations hosting arts and crafts, temporary tattoos and a photo booth, sack races and games, and live music. Note that the mini golf course, including the tiki bar and food trucks, opens at 10 a.m. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $20 for children; free for adults.
Easter Egg Hunt and Book Fair at Metrobar
Metrobar’s Easter celebration has an egg hunt, beginning at 2:30 p.m., but the focus is a book fair featuring a dozen local authors who’ve written Black children’s books. Join them for story times, giveaways and a chance to browse the works. Noon to 5 p.m. $5 per family.
Masters Costume and Cocktail Party at Duke’s Grocery Navy Yard
Golf fans will have an eye on Augusta this weekend, and the newest branch of Duke’s Grocery is getting into the Masters spirit. Don your favorite Payne Stewart-inspired plus-fours, Ian Poulter-esque plaid pants, a Tiger Woods-ish red polo or just a plain green jacket for a cocktail and viewing party at the Navy Yard bar. Snack on pimento cheese sandwiches, sip a John Daly and cheer for your favorite golfer. There are gift cards and Titleist ProV1 balls to be won in the best-dressed contest. Proceeds benefit the National Links Trust, the nonprofit organization that runs the East Potomac, Langston and Rock Creek golf courses. 4 to 7 p.m. Free.
Adamare at DC9
Made up of six D.C. public school faculty members, Adamare infuses soul, jazz and rock. The band’s first single, “Anticipation,” released in late March, traverses a rich stylistic landscape in its five minutes, heavy with percussion and dripping in harmonies. Vocalist Claire Tucker’s voice floats above it all: “Tell me how you’re feeling / I wanna help you let it go / Despite our isolation / You should never have to feel alone.” It’s this notion of interpersonal connection and community that fuels the group’s musical and professional work. “It speaks to our band name,” Tucker says of Adamare, a word with Latin roots. “It means to add love to everything we do, from how we create music, to how we show up in the classroom, to how we care for our families.” Local R&B artist Synae opens the show. 7:30 p.m. $20.
Tiny Vinyl Shop pop-up grand opening at the Coupe
You may have browsed Tiny Vinyl Shop’s selection of jazz, blues, reggae and indie rock records at the Dupont Little Flea Market. Starting this weekend, the shop will have a slightly more permanent home: a pop-up shop inside the Coupe in Columbia Heights. Stop by Thursday through Saturday to find some new (old) music, but first, there’s a grand opening party on Saturday with DJs, specials and giveaways. 7 to 10 p.m. Free. Going forward, the shop will be open 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Plus-size clothing swap at Femme Fatale DC
Swap clothes sizes 14 and above at this outdoor market at the Cleveland Park shop. Spring and summer clothes, shoes and accessories are accepted, and leftover items are donated to local charitable organizations. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.
The Sun Ra Arkestra at the Birchmere
Formed in the 1950s, the Sun Ra Arkestra has been on the forefront of experimental jazz ever since. The group was put together by otherworldly musician and leader Sun Ra. It wasn’t just his alien-like aesthetics (he used to say he was from Saturn) that made Sun Ra otherworldly, but his boundless talents and limitless perspective of music, too. After he died in 1993, the Sun Ra Arkestra’s saxophonist Marshall Allen took on the role of band leader. Allen will be 99 in May, but he and the band remain bustling with energy, exuding an undeniably cheerful spirit. In October, the band released “Living Sky,” another ethereal addition to its never-ending musical exploration. On “Day of the Living Sky,” hypnotic plucking of a harplike instrument, a scattered flute and an anchoring drumbeat transport listeners to a celestial jungle. The song “Firefly” starts off a little slower, a swoon-worthy saxophone partnered with a dainty piano and even daintier triangle. Halfway through this almost 10-minute song, brighter horns, more abrasive percussion and feverish strings enter and lead Sun Ra Arkestra listeners to where they are used to being: a vivid and immersive otherworld. 7:30 p.m. $35.
Vérité at Union Stage
Singer-songwriter Vérité walks listeners through the pieces of a shattered relationship on “Love You Forever.” Released in February, this is the third album for Vérité, whose real name is Kelsey Byrne. Like her previous projects, this one takes her vulnerability and turns it into indie-pop magic as she cracks open a breakup and deals with everything it left behind. On the album’s opener, “Are We Done Yet?,” Byrne is asking a question even though she already knows its answer. The song starts with a slow and sweet piano and cutting lyrics like, “I know I shouldn’t have to choose / Blood on my hands, blood on my shoes.” Bold and booming percussion enters and the piano fades into the background as the song crescendos, Byrne repeating the titular question. She opens “A Lucid Dream” with the lyrics, “You look prettier in this light / I prefer you in the background of an empty sky.” A sinister-sounding bass then leads you to a soaring chorus. Byrne belts with an electric guitar as she comes to terms with fondly reflecting on, but not succumbing to, rose-colored memories. 10:30 p.m. $22.
Sunday, April 9
Official Japanese Stone Lantern Lighting Ceremony
Many visitors to the cherry blossoms are not aware there is a 17th-century Japanese stone lantern facing the Jefferson Memorial across the Tidal Basin. This historic object — a gift from Japan to the United States in 1954 — is lit by Japan’s cherry blossom princess once per festival, during a program featuring live music. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Free.
Monday, April 10
Easter Monday at the National Zoo
Easter Monday at the National Zoo has been a tradition for Black families for more than a century, and while there is a “science-focused Easter egg hunt” on Lion-Tiger Hill, the day is about much more, with activities including feedings of giant pandas and horseshoe crabs, meet-and-greets with reptiles and screech owls, and talks by orangutan and Andean bear keepers. Free entry passes must be reserved in advance. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.
Dyngus Day at Biergarten Haus
Among Polish communities in Buffalo, Cleveland and the Midwest, Easter Monday is known as Dyngus Day, a lively celebration of Polish culture that welcomes all comers — as they say in Buffalo, “Everybody is Polish on Dyngus Day.” For years, a group of Buffalo expats has brought the party to Biergarten Haus, with live polka, Polish food and beer, pussy willow branches, and a large cutout of a butter lamb for photo opportunities. Join in singing and dancing with the TKO Band, or just tuck into a plate of kielbasa and pierogies. 6 p.m. Free.
Michelle Zauner at Sixth & I
The best-selling author of “Crying in H Mart” comes to D.C. to discuss her memoir about family, grief, love and growing up Korean American. Zauner, who is also a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter under the name Japanese Breakfast, is adapting her book into a feature film. The in-person conversation is sold out, but virtual tickets are still available — including an add-on that comes with a signed copy. 7 p.m. $12.
Wednesday, April 12
‘Demystifying Sake’ class at Mess Hall
Reiko Hirai, the founder of local online sake purveyor D.C. Sake Co., is planning a sake tasting that will get you in the cherry blossom spirit. During the seated event at food incubator Mess Hall, Hirai will walk guests through sakes inspired by spring, while pours are paired with nigiri, sashimi or spring vegetables from the omakase experts behind D.C. takeout chirashi business Ama Ami. Attendees will also learn about the many uses for tenugui, which are beautifully patterned Japanese towels that can double as home decor or gift wrap. (6:30 to 9 p.m. $140.)
Braxton Cook at Songbyrd
Even before his 2009 graduation from Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, saxophonist Braxton Cook had built a reputation in the D.C. area as a jazz prodigy. His fleet and fluent bebop was a regular and popular presence on District bandstands like Twins and HR-57. After two years at Georgetown University (where his father was a law professor), Cook transferred to New York’s prestigious Juilliard School to hone his craft. But if he played straight-ahead jazz in the clubs and the classrooms, Cook had other ideas brewing. The saxophonist grew up on gospel, soul and hip-hop, and even in his youth was searching for ways to blend those styles. His time in New York, both on the music scene and immersed in the city’s rhythms, gave him the inspiration and confidence to stand up for that vision. For Cook, “Who Are You When No One Is Watching?,” his fourth full-length album, is the confluence of those currents of musical and personal maturity. While it’s instantly recognizable as progressive jazz circa 2023, it also hews closer to mainstream R&B than any music he’s made yet. Along with his alto saxophone and other acoustic instruments, the album uses electronic textures, hip-hop- and trap-inspired beats, plus Cook’s own vocal, which is not only credible but downright appealing. 7 p.m. $15-$18.