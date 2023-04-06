Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It should’ve been a night of triumph. The governor of Maryland praised his courage. The bill he wrote and pushed for eight painful years passed — to backslaps and applause. A judge had cited the pending legislation in making public a watershed investigative report. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight But hours later, Del. C.T. Wilson (D) sat alone in a hotel room with a tequila, circumspect. The thing that drove him to wage this fight had defined his whole life and — many, many times — almost killed him.

“I hope this is my opportunity to close this, to turn this page,” Wilson said in an interview Wednesday. “But this is the darkest I’ve ever been.”

It took Wilson almost 30 years to talk about it. He was 38 when he first said it out loud, that he was raped. Many times. For years.

He hates every minute of disclosure.

But when he does talk about it, at least, the pain has a place to go. Something to do. It helps other people, they tell him. And that’s what he can do.

“That’s why I wrote my book,” he told me last week, as the legislation that defined him, broke him and terrorized him — the Child Victims Act — was about to pass. “You learn how to live your life because you have to hide it. Hide your pain. You have to hide your misery. Fake it ‘til you make it.”

Advertisement

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) acknowledged this price Wednesday as he celebrated Wilson for the bill, which will make it easier for victims to sue their abusers whenever they’re ready to face them.

“The reason that we are here,” Moore said, an hour after the state’s attorney general delivered a long-awaited investigation into alleged sexual abuse by clergy in Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese on Wednesday “is because [Wilson] has been — he and so many of the other victims — have been so transparent, have been so forthright and have, frankly, exposed their pain to all of us.”

Before Wilson became an Army veteran, a lawyer, a father, a husband and head of the influential House Economic Matters Committee in the Maryland General Assembly, he was made a survivor.

Listen to his life story and you get the full scope of what it means when a pedophile violates a vulnerable child — the years of emotional scarring, the guilt, the sexual doubt, the shame, the drive, the self-destruction, the self-loathing, the violence, the volatility, the deep, deep fear of becoming another monster. “Monster” is his word.

Advertisement

The journey is documented in a self-published memoir he is certain his colleagues haven’t read, “10,000 Hills: One Boy’s Journey.” He’s fairly certain. They could barely even listen the first time he spoke about it in his testimony in Annapolis. They looked away — the room was silent when he finished. No one could remember a male lawmaker ever giving such a speech.

This year, his colleagues not only heard him, but they listened. They all knew a report detailing decades of allegations involving Catholic priests was coming. So this year, his searing, choking testimony was met with applause.

“I know what I am inside. I deal with it every day, all the time,” Wilson said in 2015, the first time he stood up and told his colleagues that during the early years most of them spent riding bikes, collecting stickers and playing video games, he was also a pedophile’s sex toy.

Advertisement

Back then, he told me he doesn’t really sleep much. “I don’t need nightmares,” he said. “I have memories.”

And he talked about the high rates of suicide among other rape survivors, who are 10 times more likely to attempt suicide than those who haven’t, according to a study by the National Victim Center and Medical University of South Carolina.

He told me he was sure he would be one of them, someday.

It’s all still there in Wilson’s brain, pinging around every day.

Beneath the charcoal pinstripes and under the crisp, white shirt, he’s got a new tattoo: “I will make you hurt” — a Johnny Cash quote he added last year to the other body art he hides under his tailored armor.

Pain — inside, outside and inflicted on all those he loves in the emotional blast radius around him — has been a constant in his 51 years.

Advertisement

His abuser was his adoptive father, Tom Wilson, a music teacher who died in 1999 and was never paid an earthly price for his sins.

“He was really the only dad I ever knew,” Wilson wrote in a memoir that details their trips for ice cream that began with violent, forced sexual acts in the car, then ended with praise for his badges in scouting. “When he wasn’t beating and abusing me, he tried to be an affectionate and loving father.”

He’s the first of 17 born to a drug-addicted and highly dysfunctional woman whose children grew up in squalor, but mostly in orphanages and foster care. Wilson knows nothing about his birth father except the color of his skin. He doesn’t even know his own birth date. Feb. 20 was something his adoptive family made up when they had to fill in paperwork.

He didn’t find peace by chasing muscles and guns in the military, trying to prove to the world that he was no longer a Black boy who could be beaten by a raging, old White guy obsessed with polka music and Boy Scouts.

Advertisement

He didn’t find it with the women he slept with and left, trying to prove that he wasn’t gay and to quiet the shame and horror he felt over how his body reacted to abuse over years of being forced to have sex with a man.

He didn’t find it in law school, a law practice, an election or a prestigious political position.

But he found some solace and comfort in other survivors.

Like Ronald Townsend, a friend who wears a colostomy bag and continues to suffer physical scars of the abuse he endured when he was a kid.

“Not a week goes by where he doesn’t speak to me about being held down by his relatives while they shoved an air hose into his anus, destroying his gall bladder and damaging several other internal organs,” Wilson wrote in his book. “I consider myself lucky when I think of Ron. Yes, my scars are still there and they serve as a reminder of horrible times, but they are just scars.”

Advertisement

And Darrell Robinson, a Maryland lawyer with a big life, a big house, cars, international travel, a daughter who went into law. “He also has a perfect iron mark, right on his chest,” Wilson said. “There were burns all over his body where his mom’s boyfriend would burn him.”

He and Robinson would talk about the calamity of their childhoods for hours, a kinship of survivorhood.

Robinson killed himself last year.

I reminded Wilson that he predicted his own suicide to me years ago. He said Robinson changed him.

“I understand,” he said, why his friend finally decided to give up.

“Because you look so far forward and hope that you’ll feel better inside and then you hit 50 and you realize it’s not going to change,” he said. “There’s no rainbow here. After the storm, it’s just another rainy day.”

But he’s also seen how hard this has been on Robinson’s family. And that what’s changed his thoughts on ending his own life. “He took all his woes and misery and said ‘Here you go’. With his dying breath, he dropped them on [their] shoulders,” said Wilson, who has three daughters and doesn’t want his problems to become theirs.

Advertisement

Yes, he has made something from the pain that’s defined him.

But “ ‘Delegate raped as a child’ is what always comes up on a Google search,” he said, noting that he just wrote a landmark bill defining the recreational cannabis industry in Maryland. “Why can’t I be known as the ‘Prince of Pot’ or something,” he joked.

He’s anxious to close this legislative chapter of his life, and he plans to do so with something beautiful.

“Have you seen these? They’re called kintsugi,” he said, pulling up photos of delicate, Japanese pottery pieces that had been shattered then pieced back together, their veiny seams glimmering.

“They put them back together with gold,” he said. “Gold. I’m going to get one of these for myself when all this is done.”

GiftOutline Gift Article