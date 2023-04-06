Man fatally stabbed in front of 4-year-old son in D.C., his mom says

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Washington in a killing the victim’s mother said unfolded in front of his 4-year-old son. Tyrone Reid, of Capitol Heights, Md., was killed about 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Wayne Place SE, according to D.C. police. By midday Thursday, authorities had yet to make an arrest in the case or provide insight into a motive for the stabbing.

“It’s like somebody just cut a piece of my heart,” said his mother, 52-year-old Tonyia Reid.

Tonyia Reid said her eldest son lived with his wife and 4-year-old. He ran his own lawn service company, which Tyrone Reid launched after he fell in love with tending to his own yard, she said. He especially liked garden beds, his mom recalled.

Tyrone Reid’s son, named Tyrone Reid Jr., was particularly attached to his dad — so much so, according to Tonyia Reid, that he cried whenever his dad left the house. Tonyia Reid said her son and grandson stopped by her Maryland home last week so that the elder Tyrone could check out her grass, which he was supposed to replant. When his dad walked out of the house and into the yard, little Tyrone started to cry.

“He’s not going nowhere,” Tonyia Reid recalled saying. “He’s going just outside.”

Six days later, Tonyia Reid said, her grandson watched someone stab his dad. He has not stopped asking when his dad will come home, she said.

Police did not confirm or deny that a 4-year-old was at the scene of the killing, saying they do not provide information about potential witnesses. There is no mention of a 4-year-old in the public report. The case is still under investigation, police said.

