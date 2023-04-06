Virginia voters divided on direction of the state, Post-Schar poll finds

Listen 12 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Virginia voters are divided on their outlook more than a year after pivoting from a Democratic state government to a Republican governor and a split legislature, with 47 percent saying the state is heading in the right direction and 42 percent saying it is on the wrong track, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) gets a positive approval rating from 52 percent of Virginia registered voters, with 39 percent rating him negatively. But women take a significantly dimmer view of Youngkin and the state’s trajectory than men.

Fifty-six percent of male voters are positive about Virginia’s direction, and 63 percent rate Youngkin approvingly. Among female voters, 38 percent say the state is on the right track and 43 percent approve of Youngkin.

Male and female Virginia voters largely agree, though, that they do not want Youngkin to run for president. Overall, 56 percent of Virginia voters say he would not make a good president while 31 percent say he would. Youngkin’s biggest support for a White House run comes from Republican voters, 66 percent of whom say he would be a good president.

Even though male Virginia voters are among the governor’s biggest fans, half of them say Youngkin would not be a good president, compared with 37 percent who say he would and 13 percent who have no opinion. Women are more negative, with 62 percent saying he would not be a good president and 25 percent saying he would; 13 percent of female voters have no opinion on the subject.

Craig Thomas, 63, a program analyst and Republican from Stafford County, strongly approves of the job Youngkin is doing as governor, praising his push for greater parental rights in schools and his position that transgender girls should not be allowed to compete in girls’ sports. “I think he’s getting it right,” Thomas said.

But he is not ready to see Youngkin, who has been governor for 15 months, make a run for president. “I don’t think two years in public service is enough to get a full reading of Governor Youngkin on the national stage,” he said.

Wendy Walker of Richmond, a 59-year-old medical practice administrator and political independent, said she is turned off by Youngkin’s focus on culture wars.

“I do not approve of the social issues that he’s decided to work with this year. Demonizing children because of who they are is not productive,” she said, referring to his efforts to roll back the rights of transgender youths in schools. “It’s hard enough to be a kid these days.”

While women generally tend to be more Democratic than men, Youngkin’s polling numbers show a particularly stark split that could be partly attributable to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year overturning the Roe v. Wade right to an abortion, said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

“The abortion issue should not be underestimated in its importance,” Rozell said. “Data show voters generally and women in particular want fewer restrictions, less strict laws.”

The Post-Schar School poll finds that most Virginia voters oppose the idea of tightening access to abortions. Overall, 34 percent say abortion laws should “remain as they are” and 41 percent say they should be “less strict,” while 17 percent say abortion laws should be made “more strict.”

Almost 4 in 10 Republicans — 39 percent — say they want Virginia’s abortion laws to remain unchanged, while 36 percent of GOP voters want them to be more strict and 13 percent want them to be less strict. Among Democrats, 69 percent want the laws to be less strict.

Virginia’s law allows abortion through the second trimester, or about 26 weeks, and permits abortions in the third trimester only if the mother’s life or health is at serious risk, as certified by three doctors. Youngkin has advocated banning abortions after 15 weeks except in cases of rape or incest, or in which the life of the mother is endangered.

While fewer than 2 in 10 Virginia voters want tighter restrictions in general, they find Youngkin’s policy by itself less objectionable. Forty-nine percent of voters say they would support a 15-week ban with those exceptions, while 46 percent oppose it. The respondents were not reminded of the details of Virginia’s current law.

But Youngkin receives negative ratings for his handling of the abortion issue, with 33 percent approving and 45 percent disapproving, while another 22 percent have no opinion.

Veronica Perez of Chesapeake, a Democrat who stocks shelves overnight at Walmart, strongly disapproves of Youngkin’s stance on abortion. “If I got pregnant right now, guess what? I don’t want the child,” she said. “It’s my body, period. It’s not up to anybody else.”

She added that she faults Youngkin for agitating a whole slate of culture-war issues, from trying to pull Virginia out of a regional compact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to restricting rights for transgender youths. “In general, why do we have to treat anybody badly?” Perez said. “In my opinion, we’re on this earth to help each other through it all, period. al I just feel like, live and let live, period.”

Youngkin’s best ratings are on the economy, on which 53 percent approve and 32 percent disapprove of how the former private equity chief executive is handling things.

He is also net positive on education, with 50 percent approving and 41 percent disapproving of his performance on an issue that helped him win the election in 2021. Despite his emphasis on the slogan “empowering parents,” though, there is no significant difference in how parents and people who aren’t parents rate Youngkin overall.

Jack Harlow, a 61-year-old independent, lives in rural Alleghany County, on the border with West Virginia, and strongly approves of the governor’s performance. He likes what he sees as Youngkin’s “back-to-basics” approach to education, which in Harlow’s mind emphasizes reading, English and math.

“I think he’s trying to go back to those values and get some of this political stuff out of the school system that doesn’t need to be there,” he said.

Harlow owns a small farm where he raises beef cattle with his son, who also works at the county’s last dairy farm. Having seen dairy and some other industries dwindle in the region, Harlow has mixed thoughts about the state of Virginia’s economy.

“Depends which part of the state you’re talking about,” he said. “They don’t do much with our part of the state,” adding that he would like to see Youngkin do more to create jobs in the area.

Youngkin also wins approval for ensuring equal treatment of racial and ethnic groups from 46 percent of voters, compared with 37 percent who disapprove. He led a diverse ticket into the Capitol, with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle Sears (R) becoming the first Black woman elected statewide in Virginia and Jason S. Miyares (R) serving as Virginia’s first Latino attorney general.

His approval mark with Black voters — 35 percent — is much higher than the 13 percent support he received from this group in the 2021 election, according to exit polling.

Youngkin’s ratings on gun policy are roughly split, with 42 percent of voters approving and 39 percent disapproving. Youngkin vowed to “stand up against all of the [gun-control] legislation that has been passed by the Democrats” while seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination in 2021. But he went largely silent on firearms as he wooed suburban moderates in the general election, except for references to unspecified “constitutional rights” in stump speeches.

Since taking office, Youngkin and his administration have not weighed in on any firearms legislation, including a Democrat’s bill to ban assault weapons or a Republican’s measure to repeal the state’s “red-flag law,” which is used to take weapons away from people deemed by a judge to be in imminent danger of harming themselves or others. Neither advanced in the divided General Assembly, so Youngkin has not been forced to take a stand.

In response to several recent mass killing events in Virginia — including one in mid-November at the University of Virginia, where a student fatally shot three football players, and another 10 days later at a Walmart in Chesapeake, where an employee fatally shot six people before taking his own life — Youngkin has called for increases in mental health funding.

But Virginia voters are divided on an issue where Youngkin does not rate well: the treatment of transgender youths. Thirty percent of voters give Youngkin positive marks on handling transgender issues, with 43 percent negative and 26 percent with no opinion.

Nine in 10 Virginia voters overall, including more than 8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans and independents, support schools taking steps to prevent bullying or harassment of trans students, but that’s where agreement ends. Most Republicans (79 percent) and independents (63 percent) support requiring public schools to notify parents if their child uses a different name or different gender pronouns, while most Democrats oppose this (56 percent).

Most Democrats (65 percent) and independents (53 percent) oppose preventing trans students in public schools from using bathrooms that do not align with their birth sex, while Republicans are divided on this question.

Most Democrats (61 percent) and half of independents (50 percent) oppose preventing trans girls from competing in school sports with other girls, while Republicans are divided (52 percent support, 47 percent oppose).

Voters’ disagreement on such issues mirrors their attitudes on Youngkin, with 48 percent saying he has done more to unite Virginia and 43 percent saying he has done more to divide it.

Robert Kinskey, 62, a retired Army reservist and Navy civil service employee who lives in Norfolk, is a Republican-leaning independent who very much approves of how the governor is doing his job. But he believes Youngkin is hamstrung by a divided legislature, in which Democrats control the state Senate and Republicans the House of Delegates.

“He’s making good efforts. He can’t do everything by himself,” said Kinskey, who likes the governor’s focus on schools and transgender issues. He sees Youngkin as a uniter and thinks some Democrats in the legislature have been “going overboard” in their opposition to him.

Youngkin’s meteoric political career has been all about walking a fine line on Donald Trump — appealing to the former president’s MAGA supporters but not alienating more moderate independents. The Post-Schar School poll finds 60 percent of Virginia voters saying Youngkin’s ideas and policies are similar to Trump’s, while 32 percent say they are different.

That’s down slightly from the 2021 election campaign, when 71 percent of likely voters said Youngkin was similar to Trump.

John DiYorio, 80, a retired chemistry professor who lives in the Southwest Virginia community of Wytheville, is a Democrat who thinks the state is going in the wrong direction.

“Basically, we’ve got a slick governor who’s just another Trump, as far as I’m concerned, with issues,” DiYorio said. “He’s playing up to the Trump base with his social issues, all of them ... When you’re playing with the base, you’re dividing.”

The partisan split in Virginia appears to be widening. While governors are always better liked by their own party, there’s a saying that “Virginians love their governor,” giving the chief executive an overall positive rating despite partisan differences.

In Youngkin’s case, 9 in 10 voters who identify as Republican give him high marks, while about three-quarters of Democrats disapprove. Nearly 6 in 10 independents rate him highly (57 percent).

Overall, Youngkin’s net approval rating of plus-13 is low by Virginia standards. His ratings are similar to what Democrat Ralph Northam had near the end of his term as governor in October 2021 — 52 percent approved and 41 percent disapproved.

Both of these governors, operating in an era of increasing partisanship, rate far lower than previous Virginia governors dating back to 1997 — though Youngkin’s position could change, given that he is not halfway through his four-year term.

Across the years, Virginia governors have averaged a net positive 29-point approval rating in Post polls (60 percent approved on average, 31 percent disapproved). The highest average ratings went to Democrat Mark R. Warner (59 points positive in 2005), Republican George Allen (plus-40 in 1997), Republican Jim Gilmore (plus-33 in 2000 and 2001), Democrat Tim Kaine (plus-31 from 2006-2011), Republican Robert McDonnell (plus-28 from 2011-2013) and Democrat Terry McAuliffe (plus-22 in 2016 and 2017).

The Washington Post-Schar School poll was conducted by telephone March 21-26, 2023, among a random sample of 1,002 registered voters in Virginia, with 80 percent reached on cellphones. The overall margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

Emily Guskin reported from Washington. Scott Clement contributed to this report.

