The best ways to celebrate Earth Day in the D.C. area

April 6, 2023
The Anacostia Watershed Society is getting groups together to pick up trash at dozens of sites in the District and Maryland for Earth Day. Register in advance because the spaces are already filling up. (Anacostia Watershed Society)
Earth Day falls on a Saturday this year, making it easy to spend the weekend celebrating Mother Earth. At these Earth Day activities, you can immerse yourself in nature, cultivate a green thumb, cook a plant-based meal, try natural wine and listen to eco-inspired music.

Thursday, April 20

Plant-Based No-Waste Cooking Class at Mess Hall

Chef Margaux Riccio of D.C. vegan restaurants Pow Pow and Bubbie’s Plant Burgers & Fizz is known for her ingenious methods of making plant-based cheeses, and she is teaching a class at Mess Hall focused on sustainable cooking. Learn techniques to reduce food waste while trying out recipes for homemade almond milk and almond cheese. Splurge on a VIP ticket to get unlimited pours of wine. 6 p.m. $70-$85.

Saturday, April 22

Earth Day cleanups

How better to spend a few hours on Earth Day than beautifying D.C.-area rivers and parks? Cut down invasive honeysuckle in Arlington with the Friends of Mount Vernon Trail, or volunteer to collect litter along D.C. waterways with Anacostia Riverkeeper, which will host a cleanup at Kenilworth Park in Northeast. Meanwhile, the Anacostia Watershed Society is getting groups together to pick up trash at dozens of sites in D.C. and Maryland. You’ll want to register in advance for these cleanups because the spaces are already filling up.

Honor Earth: A Celebration of Earth Day at Anacostia Community Museum

Learn how to get a garden started at day-long festivities at the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum that include workshops in its garden along with seed giveaways and plant care instruction. Other activities include lessons in urban foraging, a panel discussion on the future of farming for farmers of color, and giveaways from local food and beverage companies while supplies last. Shuttles will be running every 30 minutes to the museum from the Anacostia Metro station. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free; registration recommended.

Mr. Trash Wheel’s Earth Day Birthday

Mr. Trash Wheel — officially a semiautonomous trash interceptor — has become a Baltimore landmark and social media celebrity since he was installed at the junction of the Jones Falls stream and the Inner Harbor in 2014. He’s hosted Reddit AMAs, he’s had multiple beers named after him, and, oh yes, he’s prevented more than 1,185 tons of trash from entering the harbor. A joint birthday and Earth Day celebration at Pierce’s Park includes family crafting stations, a dance performance, a chance to meet a python, birthday cake and a gift. (Adults can also enjoy a beer garden with Peabody Heights Brewery’s Trash Wheel-themed beverages.) 3 to 6 p.m. $10-$20.

National Park Week

Entrance fees to all national parks will be waived on April 22, the first day of National Park Week. This is a good opportunity to visit parks that normally require an entrance fee, such as nearby Great Falls Park, Prince William Forest Park or Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. A full list of parks is available on the National Park Service website. Various locations. Free.

Arlington Outdoor Lab Open House

Arlington public school students have more than 200 acres of nature to explore at the Outdoor Lab, a plot of land in Fauquier County owned by the nonprofit Arlington Outdoor Education Association. On Earth Day, the facility will be open to everyone: During the Outdoor Lab’s open house, you can fish in the pond, hike on a mountain trail or just wander through the woods. Registration on Eventbrite — per car, not per person — and remember to leave your dog at home. A limited number of tickets remain. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. Donate what you can.

Saturday-Sunday, April 22-23

Living Earth Festival: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change at the National Museum of the American Indian

From water shortages to wildfires, America’s West is facing critical environmental challenges. A two-day gathering at the National Museum of the American Indian looks at how “Indigenous communities are stepping forward with aggressive plans to protect their ways of life.” The program will be live-streamed through the museum’s website. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Earth Day concerts at National Gallery of Art

The National Gallery of Art celebrates Earth Day weekend with music evoking ocean waves and swaying trees in the forest. On Saturday, listen to a performance from the “Because the Oceans” chamber group featuring soprano Lorena Guillén and baritone Scott MacLeod. Then on Sunday, “A Forest Unfolding” incorporates prose and poems from environmentalists and novelists set to original music, and a performance of “Voice of the Whale,” an avant-garde piece based on the songs of humpback whales. 3 to 4:15 p.m. each day. Free.

Montgomery County Green Fest

Montgomery County’s Earth Day celebrations spread to two locations: On Saturday, Brookside Gardens hosts GreenFest in the Gardens, bringing workshops with master gardeners, plant vendors, a green arts and crafts fair, plant giveaways and children’s activities to the 50-acre garden in Wheaton Regional Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The following day, GreenFest in the City at Marian Fryer Town Plaza focuses on ways to green your everyday life, including an electric car show, a focus on recycling and energy-efficient appliances, and ways to cut consumption, plus booths from local artisans, food from nearby restaurants, live music and family activities. The program runs from noon to 5 p.m.

Earth Day Weekend Festival at City Ridge

Fifty vendors selling food products, candles, jewelry and art are the centerpiece of City Ridge’s weekend-long festival in Tenleytown, which also includes a seed library, decorating pots for houseplants, a pet rock adoption center, live music and food trucks. Kids can partake in face painting, glitter tattoos, story time and a bubble artist. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

Sunday, April 23

Earth Day Artisan Market at Capitol Cider House

Browse through upcycled jewelry, vegan soaps and other locally made goodies at Capitol Cider House’s sustainably minded market. Artists and makers sell everything from graffiti art and greeting cards to botanical candles, and you can supplement your shopping with rounds of fresh cider, sourced from within 200 miles of the taproom. 2 to 5 p.m. Free.

Saturday, April 29

Sustainable Soirée at Planet Wine

A week after Earth Day, spend an afternoon in the sun at Evening Star Cafe’s patio sipping Earth-friendly wines. The Del Rey restaurant’s sister wine shop Planet Wine hosts a Sustainable Soirée, curating a selection of 30 organic, biodynamic and socially conscious wines from across the globe. Choose from two seated tasting sessions, and there are special one-day discounts if you find a bottle you want to take home. Noon to 2 p.m. or 3 to 5 p.m. $45.

