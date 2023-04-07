The best ways to celebrate Earth Day in the D.C. area

Living Earth Festival: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change at the National Museum of the American Indian
From water shortages to wildfires, America’s West is facing critical environmental challenges. A two-day gathering at the National Museum of the American Indian looks at how “Indigenous communities are stepping forward with aggressive plans to protect their ways of life.” The program will be live-streamed through the museum’s website. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Earth Day concerts at National Gallery of Art
The National Gallery of Art celebrates Earth Day weekend with music evoking ocean waves and swaying trees in the forest. On Saturday, listen to a performance from the “Because the Oceans” chamber group featuring soprano Lorena Guillén and baritone Scott MacLeod. Then on Sunday, “A Forest Unfolding” incorporates prose and poems from environmentalists and novelists set to original music, and a performance of “Voice of the Whale,” an avant-garde piece based on the songs of humpback whales. 3 to 4:15 p.m. each day. Free.
Montgomery County Green Fest
Montgomery County’s Earth Day celebrations spread to two locations: On Saturday, Brookside Gardens hosts GreenFest in the Gardens, bringing workshops with master gardeners, plant vendors, a green arts and crafts fair, plant giveaways and children’s activities to the 50-acre garden in Wheaton Regional Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The following day, GreenFest in the City at Marian Fryer Town Plaza focuses on ways to green your everyday life, including an electric car show, a focus on recycling and energy-efficient appliances, and ways to cut consumption, plus booths from local artisans, food from nearby restaurants, live music and family activities. The program runs from noon to 5 p.m.
Earth Day Weekend Festival at City Ridge
Fifty vendors selling food products, candles, jewelry and art are the centerpiece of City Ridge’s weekend-long festival in Tenleytown, which also includes a seed library, decorating pots for houseplants, a pet rock adoption center, live music and food trucks. Kids can partake in face painting, glitter tattoos, story time and a bubble artist. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.