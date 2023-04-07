The best ways to celebrate Earth Day in the D.C. area

Saturday, April 22

Earth Day cleanups

How better to spend a few hours on Earth Day than beautifying D.C.-area rivers and parks? Cut down invasive honeysuckle in Arlington with the Friends of Mount Vernon Trail, or volunteer to collect litter along D.C. waterways with Anacostia Riverkeeper, which will host a cleanup at Kenilworth Park in Northeast. Meanwhile, the Anacostia Watershed Society is getting groups together to pick up trash at dozens of sites in D.C. and Maryland. You’ll want to register in advance for these cleanups because the spaces are already filling up.

Honor Earth: A Celebration of Earth Day at Anacostia Community Museum

Learn how to get a garden started at day-long festivities at the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum that include workshops in its garden along with seed giveaways and plant care instruction. Other activities include lessons in urban foraging, a panel discussion on the future of farming for farmers of color, and giveaways from local food and beverage companies while supplies last. Shuttles will be running every 30 minutes to the museum from the Anacostia Metro station. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free; registration recommended.

Mr. Trash Wheel’s Earth Day Birthday

Mr. Trash Wheel — officially a semiautonomous trash interceptor — has become a Baltimore landmark and social media celebrity since he was installed at the junction of the Jones Falls stream and the Inner Harbor in 2014. He’s hosted Reddit AMAs, he’s had multiple beers named after him, and, oh yes, he’s prevented more than 1,185 tons of trash from entering the harbor. A joint birthday and Earth Day celebration at Pierce’s Park includes family crafting stations, a dance performance, a chance to meet a python, birthday cake and a gift. (Adults can also enjoy a beer garden with Peabody Heights Brewery’s Trash Wheel-themed beverages.) 3 to 6 p.m. $10-$20.

National Park Week

Entrance fees to all national parks will be waived on April 22, the first day of National Park Week. This is a good opportunity to visit parks that normally require an entrance fee, such as nearby Great Falls Park, Prince William Forest Park or Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. A full list of parks is available on the National Park Service website. Various locations. Free.

