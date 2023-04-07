New exhibit spotlights the impact of Black feminists in Washington

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Almost 60 years ago, civil rights leader Ella Baker made a declaration that is as relevant today as it was in 1964: “Until the killing of Black men, Black mothers’ sons, becomes as important to the rest of the country as the killing of a White mother’s son, we who believe in freedom cannot rest.”

The quote has been less popularized than Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, but Baker’s legacy lives on in today’s social movements. Widely considered one of the key strategists of the civil rights movement, she helped create the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

A new exhibit in the District is elevating Baker and her Black feminist counterparts to their rightful place in our collective psyches. It traces their journeys through the seat of American power: the city of Washington.

“It’s more important than it’s ever been in my lifetime to make sure men and women and boys and girls all understand the unbelievable intersection of the hard work that women have led in our history,” says Susan Whiting, chair of the National Women’s History Museum, which created the exhibit. Echoing Baker, curators titled the exhibit “We Who Believe in Freedom: Black Feminist DC.”

The exhibit, housed at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in downtown D.C., is the first to be physically created by the National Women’s History Museum, an online resource used to amplify women’s stories. Whiting says collaborating with the library helped the organization celebrate Black women on a grander scale.

“I hope visitors walk away saying, ‘I didn’t know that,’ Whiting says. ‘I didn’t know about the connection of all this work in the last century that happened with this very diverse set of women with very different interests, from medicine to literature to civil rights.’ They impacted who we are, how we live today.”

Visitors will learn that Howard University Law School graduate Pauli Murray was one of the founders of the National Organization for Women and that her 746-page summary of state segregation laws was deemed “the bible” of Brown v. Board of Education by Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

They will learn about Nkenge Touré, a former member of the Black Panther Party and a leader in the reproductive justice movement who served as the director of community education at the D.C. Rape Crisis Center for 13 years. And about Ophelia Settle Egypt, a women’s rights advocate who became the founding director of the Parklands Planned Parenthood in Southeast Washington.

Exhibit curators Kendra Field and Sherie Randolph, history professors at Tufts University and the Georgia Institute of Technology, respectively, say it was imperative to not only examine the lives of the women they spotlight but also the dreams that attracted them to the District.

“What really happened for Kendra and I is that we started to see these national figures were centrally located in D.C. in key moments of their formative years, where they were coming up with theories and ways to challenge sexism and racism,” Randolph says.

Upon entry to the exhibit, a touchscreen display invites guests to click on the faces of various figures for a brief biography and an inspirational quote. As you walk down different aisles, colorful panels feature detailed descriptions of each woman and her accomplishments, collages of historical photos with iconic D.C. landmarks in the background and noteworthy publications or speeches of the subjects.

“After emancipation, tens of thousands of freed women migrated to D.C. and thought of D.C. as a more free place relative to where they were coming from,” Field says. “A couple of the women that we focus on in that early period are Anna Julia Cooper and Mary Church Terrell. Both of them were part of what I call ‘freedom’s first generation.’”

And what exactly does “freedom” mean to a Black feminist? The curators say it depends on the era. For Terrell, a daughter of formerly enslaved people who founded the National Association of Colored Women in 1896, it meant “lifting as we climb” to inspire others to fight racial discrimination. In the 1960s, for the gender-nonconforming Murray, it evolved into liberation from what she called “Jane Crow.”

Field says the exhibit demonstrates the success of “collective action,” adding that the women’s work “really argues against the individual changemaker and for a relational community building that is a big part of the Black protest tradition, Black radical tradition, Black feminist tradition.”

Upon its opening, the curators assessed their new exhibit with bittersweet pride. Pride for the women whose stories they tell and the progress they accomplished, as well as grief that those stories were devalued in the first place and that many of the causes they championed have been hijacked into modern-day political buzzwords.

Even in mainstream (read: White) feminism, Randolph says, “Black women’s blueprint is sometimes wiped away.” But “that doesn’t mean that you don’t keep working” toward ending all oppression. “You keep pushing the ball up the hill,” she continues. “At times, the ball falls back down, but at times they get somewhere. We don’t want to forget where they’re going.”

We Who Believe in Freedom: Black Feminist DC. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G. St. NW. Through September 2024. Free. www.womenshistory.org/black-feminist-dc.

