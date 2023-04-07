Violence, downtown, Congress: Obstacles grow in Bowser’s third term

Listen 12 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As she unveiled a plan for a new protected bike lane in Northwest Washington recently, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) talked breezily of her goals of expanding the District’s transportation network while improving traffic safety. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight But her announcement, like many since she began her third term in January, was soon eclipsed by questions about the latest crisis to befall her administration — the sudden resignation of her most trusted adviser.

The litany of challenges Bowser now faces is as long as any she has encountered since taking office in 2015: a moribund downtown and declining tax revenue, rising concerns about gun violence and a hostile Congress. And for the first time as mayor, she’ll need to navigate these obstacles without her longtime chief of staff, John Falcicchio, who led many of the city’s economic development efforts but now has been accused of sexual harassment.

“She’s swimming upstream against the tide of deteriorating economic circumstances, growing housing uncertainty and administrative struggles — all existing in a national political ecosystem where congressional Republicans are much more willing to use D.C. as a punching bag,” said Michael K. Fauntroy, a Howard University political science professor. “It’s not going to be easy for her.”

Bowser’s challenge is further complicated by a legislative branch that has increasingly shown its willingness to go against the mayor. This tension has emerged in high-profile issues, such as the overhaul of the criminal code, which Bowser vetoed, as well as some of her picks to lead key city agencies. Last month, minutes after she outlined her fiscal 2024 budget, several lawmakers raised objections to some of her suggested cuts; the D.C. Council’s chair called her budget a “setback” for the city’s pandemic recovery and vowed to make changes in the coming weeks.

“When you talk about her third term, one of the things folks have been screaming about all along from [former mayor] Adrian Fenty until now, is that average people in D.C. are not being addressed. Housing is too expensive,” said the Rev. Graylan Hagler, who managed the campaign of one of Bowser’s opponents in last year’s mayoral primary and also co-chaired Bowser’s Black Homeownership Strike Force. “Over the years, we’ve ignored the struggles of average working people in the city. The chickens are coming home to roost.”

In an interview earlier this year, Bowser said she was approaching her third term with a similar zeal as her first, while rethinking how to best engage with residents — including those, she says, who may be detached or disagree with her leadership style. But she also expressed a commitment to stick to her plans no matter what hurdles arose, a position she reiterated while addressing reporters on Thursday.

“Being the mayor of a big city, there are always challenges and surprises,” Bowser said. “Our agenda is unchanged. What I know is I was elected for a third term because of my experience and vision for the next four years, and this vision includes how we bring our city back from a global pandemic.”

‘A stretch, but doable’

Weeks into her third term and for the ninth time as mayor, Bowser held a public event to launch the city’s famed summer youth employment program. This year, however, she did it with a twist: delivering her message by recording a podcast with local students.

“I’m challenging my whole team to talk about things differently,” Bowser told The Washington Post.

Her administration has adjusted its approach this year in other ways, too. Bowser has spoken frequently about how residents feel about crime in the city, in an effort to acknowledge public perceptions around violence. (A recent Post-Schar School poll found that while 3 in 4 District residents feel safe, 90 percent of residents said crime is a moderately or extremely serious problem.) In other remarks, Bowser has also aimed to discuss the financial realities of the middle-class Washingtonians who are struggling to thrive in the city, a deviation from rhetoric that focused on the haves and have-nots that dominated last year’s mayoral primary.

In January, her administration outlined its five-year economic strategy, which includes initiatives she says will help secure the city’s tax base and mitigate the uneven distribution of amenities. The plan’s major goals include boosting D.C.’s population from around 671,000 residents to 725,000, with 15,000 of the new residents living downtown, and raising the median household income of Black residents by $25,000. The city government is exploring ideas like the conversion of commercial buildings to residential, and modifying the Height Act, to do so.

“All of these goals are a little bit of a stretch, but doable,” Bowser added.

Erica Williams, executive director of the left-leaning DC Fiscal Policy Institute, which last year praised Bowser’s budget priorities, called the mayor’s big-bet goals “laudable.” But after reviewing the 150-page “Comeback Plan,” Williams said it lacked specifics on how some of it would be realized — especially those that require unraveling decades of discriminatory U.S. policy.

Some initiatives that are discussed in the plan, like reducing barriers to occupational licensing and improving pathways for educational, trade and apprenticeship programs, are simply a starting point, Williams added.

“There are good ideas, and could be part of a plan to get to this massive shift in incomes, but it’s not sufficient to get there. Not even close,” Williams said. “I would’ve expected to see policy ideas that match the magnitude of the change that Bowser wants to see.”

More recently, advocates and lawmakers have taken the mayor to task over her 2024 budget proposal, which slashes funding for an emergency rental assistance program that many residents relied on during the pandemic. Williams’s group and housing advocates have also expressed hesitancy over Bowser’s proposed increase to the city’s tax abatement for office-to-residential conversions, questioning if downtown housing would bring enough affordable and family-size units.

Hagler, who co-founded the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America that offers mortgage programs to help new homeowners, said the mayor should not lose sight of longtime residents in her efforts to bring in new ones.

“You can talk about attracting new populations, but it won’t happen with crime in the news every day. And it really won’t happen as you build more density and fewer places for families,” Hagler said. “What about the diverse tapestry of people that existed in D.C. before all this took off? Priced out of the market, no place, no voice.”

Others said Bowser’s ambitious goals help illustrate her focus on reimagining downtown and growing the city more evenly. Anthony Williams, the District’s mayor between 1999 and 2007, recalls announcing his own plan to draw 100,000 new residents to the city over the course of a decade. That plan, also considered a long shot, ultimately came to fruition after more than 10 years. So how achievable is Bowser’s goal for the District’s population, especially after the city saw attrition in 2020 and 2021?

“There are two different ways of looking at it, you can say whether the goal was met or not, and whether progress was made or not, and I think having stretch goals is clearly a contributor to the latter,” Williams said. “If I hadn’t set that goal of 100,000, would we have come close to or exceeded that goal? I don’t know.”

Now the executive director of the nonprofit civic and business group called the Federal City Council, Williams said Bowser’s focus on downtown will be crucial to the city’s long-term economic outlook. At the same time, he said, Bowser must balance the goals that will take years with making tangible gains in the areas where residents have most frequently criticized her.

“Progress has been made, clearly, in the performance of the government, Williams added. “But issues like the 911 call center and D.C. Housing Authority show it’s a continuing story, and continuing effort has to be made.”

Congressional challenges

In February, Bowser announced her pick to lead the city’s Office of Unified Communications (OUC), better known as the 911 call center. OUC, which has been criticized by the public and council for errors that have resulted in people dying before emergency services could arrive, is among several local D.C. agencies that lawmakers have said need urgent attention.

In December, council members threatened to strike down Bowser’s selection to permanently lead the 911 call center, spurring the mayor to pull the nomination of Karima Holmes altogether and promote OUC’s deputy director, Heather McGaffin. In recent months, Bowser has watched several key cabinet members depart amid scrutiny. Among them were Falcicchio and deputy mayor for public safety Christopher Geldart, who left after a personal trainer alleged that Geldart assaulted him outside an Arlington gym.

In March, Ernest Chrappah, the former Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs director who Bowser picked to lead the new Department of Buildings announced that he plans to resign, although he didn’t give a reason. The mayor has not yet announced a permanent replacement for her former health director, LaQuandra Nesbitt, who helped orchestrate the city’s pandemic response.

“We are focused on recruiting the best of the best, and we’ve seen some people go and more people come, and we will continue to do that,” Bowser said Thursday.

The attrition of cabinet members is not unusual for a three-term mayor, especially as her top advisers seek opportunities outside government, but those losses could further complicate her efforts to address long-standing issues.

“This is one of the downsides of long-serving mayors and governors,” said Fauntroy, the Howard professor. “The loss of top talent, or the inability to find equal talent, is something that merits some attention.”

Bowser has also sparred with council members on schools and housing funding, the size of the city’s police force and whether resource officers belong in the city’s public schools — issues that are expected to dominate budget conversations in the coming weeks. But none of those disputes has held more consequences than disagreements over proposed changes to D.C.’s revised criminal code, which Bowser had said repeatedly sent the “wrong message” about public safety.

Bowser unsuccessfully vetoed the revised code after it passed unanimously through the council, and announced a new bill that would roll back some changes that she said concerned her.

But Bowser’s trepidations also aligned her with congressional Republicans who invoked her name while successfully advancing a disapproval resolution to block it from becoming law. It was the first time in 30 years that Congress used its constitutional disapproval powers over District matters. While Bowser repeatedly urged Congress not to meddle in the city’s affairs, she sought to balance those objections with her own qualms about the code.

Some lawmakers lamented publicly and privately that Bowser did not lobby Congress when the disapproval resolution was first being considered by the House, even as the entire D.C. Council, Attorney General Brian Schwalb (D) and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), did. But a few weeks later, when the matter came before the Senate, Bowser chimed in with a letter of her own and encouraged members to vote “no.” Her spokeswoman later said that Senate allies had asked her to write a letter, so she did.

Bowser changed her approach as House Republicans in March moved to block another D.C. public safety initiative: a policing reform bill passed after the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The mayor — along with the council chairman — wrote a letter to House and Senate leaders opposing congressional efforts to overturn that bill.

Amid the new congressional scrutiny, Bowser must figure out how to walk a very fine line. She will need Congress’s cooperation to advance her administration’s priorities around housing, whether that’s gaining local control of the federally owned RFK Stadium site, or modifying the Height Act to allow for greater housing density downtown.

Hours before the Senate voted to block the criminal code legislation, Bowser held a community walk in Petworth and invited residents and business owners to share their concerns about crime. There, she offered a differing view from those who saw the pending vote as a setback in the city’s fight to be recognized as a state.

The entire ordeal, Bowser argued, gave the nation a clear, unvarnished look at how D.C.’s residents are disenfranchised.

“Some people don’t know that D.C. residents aren’t just like them. Some people in America don’t realize that we actually don’t have senators right now. Some people don’t realize we’re in the shadow of the Capitol. … We go to war just like they do, but we don’t have a vote,” Bowser told the crowd. “So what they’ve also served to do is educate Americans about the problems we face and the indignities we live with, and how we have to become the 51st state to change it.”

As she worked to quell concerns about public safety, another crisis was quietly brewing: That evening, she was notified about a complaint concerning Falcicchio. Her administration launched an investigation the following day.

Paul Schwartzman contributed to this report.

