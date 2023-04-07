GMU to conduct long-term study of Fairfax County police officers

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

Eager to improve retention of officers, the Fairfax County Police Department is enlisting George Mason University criminology professors to track a group of recruits as they progress through their careers. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight If they can get the funding, they’ll keep the study going for two decades. Known as a long-term or “longitudinal” study, the aim is to gain insight into why officers stay in their jobs, why they leave and what pivotal moments shape how they feel about law enforcement. Over the course of the study, officials plan to periodically survey the group about their day-to-day lives and thoughts on the profession. They may even keep tabs on those who depart for other careers if those people are willing to keep participating.

Roughly the first three years of the study are being funded by the National Policing Institute, which authorities said received about a $172,000 donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. (Scott was once married to Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post.)

Advertisement

Jim Burch, the institute’s president, said he hoped officials could find money to keep the study going for 20 years or longer. He said the institute also hopes to expand the research to other regions and other topics in policing.

“The dream for us on this is probably going to be a multimillion-dollar investment,” he said.

Cynthia Lum, a George Mason professor helping conduct the research, said the study’s findings could help Fairfax County and other departments make informed policies, whether they be about recruitment, retention or other facets of the organization. Lum also hopes to gain insight into officers’ evolution from their careers’ inception, partly to help determine what factors might drive officers to good and bad decisions, she said.

“I’m not one of those people that subscribes to a bad apple hypothesis,” she said. “I think that people develop in their careers based on the opportunities and the challenges that are presented to them.”

Advertisement

Lum, who said she had never seen another study like this, grew interested in what makes people stay in policing and how the profession impacts their actions over time because of personal experience, she said. In the 1990s, she said she walked away from a career in law enforcement in Baltimore.

“I lived the experience of wanting to apply to the police, becoming a police officer and my mind changing as I was becoming a police officer — becoming more cynical, becoming more stressed out,” she said. “Then I left policing and did something else.”

The number of people in the cohort and the kind of questions researchers would ask are still being debated, officials said. Meghan Housley, management analyst at Fairfax County Government, said the study could be focused on up to a couple hundred people, and primarily conducted through surveys.

Advertisement

Fairfax County Police Major Greg Fried said many law enforcement agencies have been “slow to arrive” at making concerted efforts to retain officers. But police, particularly in Fairfax County, have learned it’s not enough to get people in the door, Fried said. He said 53 people resigned from the department in 2022, an increase from the 46 who resigned in 2021. There were also 99 people who retired last year compared with 64 people the year before, Fried said.

“Transformational change takes time and takes commitment,” Fried said of the study. “This is just another opportunity for us to dig in.”

Fried said Fairfax County police have brought in psychologists, psychiatrists and created a slew of wellness programs. He said police also started conducting “stay interviews” with personnel. But he said stressful, high-stakes cases sometimes left officers disenchanted with the profession, turning away from the job altogether.

“We want to have one focal point focused on retention,” he said. “But there is no real playbook in policing for what to do with that.”

Advertisement

Robin Engel, a criminologist and vice president of the National Policing Institute, said many departments across the country were looking for ways to keep people in the profession, though the issue had yet to be studied in depth.

“We go on, a lot of times, gut instinct and general feelings about what works in policing,” she said. “Instead, we need to rely on a body of evidence that’s well developed.”

Burch noted the study comes at a time when people have questioned the role of policing in the United States, upset by high-profile examples of officers killing people. Though people may be skeptical of the study and further investment in policing, Burch said reforms should be guided by in-depth studies and analysis of law enforcement.

“We all want professional policing,” Burch said. “But one of the things we have to do is treat policing like a profession, not a vocation.”

GiftOutline Gift Article