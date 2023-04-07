Two youths stabbed and wounded at Fairfax County Walmart

Two youths were wounded in a stabbing Friday at a Fairfax County Walmart — one of whom suffered injuries considered life-threatening, police said.
Police said the victims, both juveniles, were taken to the hospital with wounds to the upper body, and that the incident was “not a random act.” They said one victim’s injuries were considered life-threatening, and the other’s were not.
Officers are on scene of a stabbing in the 7900 block of Richmond Hwy. Two juvenile victims taken to the hospital with wounds to the upper body. One considered life-threatening, one considered non-life threatening. Suspects are in custody. Preliminarily, not a random act. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/FAhYAW0FzZ— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 7, 2023
This is a developing story and will be updated.