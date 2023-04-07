Two youths stabbed and wounded at Fairfax County Walmart

Fairfax County police said the incident occurred in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway. WJLA posted helicopter footage of police outside a Walmart in the area . A police spokeswoman did not specify whether the incident occurred inside or outside the store.

Two youths were wounded in a stabbing Friday at a Fairfax County Walmart — one of whom suffered injuries considered life-threatening, police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Police said the victims, both juveniles, were taken to the hospital with wounds to the upper body, and that the incident was “not a random act.” They said one victim’s injuries were considered life-threatening, and the other’s were not.