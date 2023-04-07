It took three days to go from heat to sleet

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

In the last three days, Washington went from April heat to April sleet, first setting a high temperature record and then surprising witnesses with traces of frozen stuff falling Friday on our streets. Wednesday, with its 87-degree high reading, set a record for April 5. It exceeded the previous record by a single degree. That single degree might inspire greater respect when we recognize how long the old record had stood.

It has been 113 years since the mercury in Washington on April 5 exceeded the 86 degrees of April 5, 1910.

Thursday was summerlike once again. Its high of 86 came in only one degree below Wednesday but fell six short of matching the day’s record. The April 6 record, first set in 1929, remains 92 degrees.

On Friday, in a spring swing that encompassed both appearance and measurement, sleet showed up here. It apparently fell around noon, and people attested to it on Twitter and the National Weather Service reported it.

The sleet, slight as it apparently showed itself to be, did not reclaim Washington for winter. It fell after all on a day on which our temperature never fell below the 50s.

But that reading, made down here, does not account for all events that may occur aloft. Such events and conditions are cited in meteorological explanations for sleet that falls on relatively warm days.

Explanations involve the existence of unusual dryness in layers of air above. Raindrops falling through such dry air may evaporate uncommonly quickly. In doing so, they draw heat from the air around them, possibly even lowering the temperature enough to cause other drops to congeal.

“What was the frozen looking stuff that fell at the very beginning of the rain?” someone posted on Twitter. Despite the relatively warm temperatures in Northern Virginia, the tweeter added: “It looked like sleet.”

It was reported throughout the Washington area, often with expressions of surprise, evoked perhaps by recollections of our recent 80-degree days and by Friday’s temperatures. Although lower, they nonetheless did not seem to promise frozen precipitation.

Almost visually indistinguishable from raindrops, perhaps, the sleet helped make itself known by the slight tick it made as it struck car roofs and windshields — and perhaps by an imperceptible sting as it collided with the cheeks, noses and fingers of those garbed for spring.

