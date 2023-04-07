Prosecutors weigh charging YouTube prankster who was shot in Va. mall

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

The top prosecutor in Loudoun County said Friday that she had reviewed video of a YouTube prankster playing a joke on a man who then shot him at the Dulles Town Center mall, and could not rule out charging the prankster with a crime — drawing a rebuke from the shooting victim’s father.

Jeramy Cook, the father of 21-year-old YouTuber Tanner Cook, said it showed “partiality in the law” and “mob rule” that Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj would even consider a case against his son. He added that he has received scornful messages on social media from people who say that the YouTube comedian was harassing people for online clicks and deserved to get shot.

“If you’re going to bring charges against my son, go bring charges against TV celebrities in prank shows,” he said. “And everybody else — all the videos of people getting punked on social media — let’s make it so no one can do that anymore.”

Advertisement

Biberaj (D) said in an interview Friday that two “partial videos” of the encounter show Tanner Cook attempting to play a prank on Alan W. Colie, 31, just before the shooting on Sunday. On Friday, after describing the two videos to The Washington Post, Biberaj said: “There is nothing that would suggest, based on information we have to date, that what Cook did warranted this response.”

But she said that, as a separate matter, she could not rule out prosecuting the shooting victim if evidence were to show that Cook threatened or touched Colie. Asked whether she had any such evidence, Biberaj said “the collection of evidence continues.”

She added later: “I am not in possession of a final report that has been prepared by the Sheriff’s Office on these matters. Any decision regarding any charges will be made after such a final report and consultation with the Sheriff’s Office.”

Advertisement

At a bond hearing Wednesday, public defender Adam Pouilliard argued that Colie may have shot Cook in self-defense and that his client was “targeted, harassed, accosted and followed,” and should be released pending trial.

A Loudoun County assistant prosecutor, Anthony Needham, responded in court that Colie should be denied bond because he opened fire in a mall against unarmed people, before adding: “We also are looking at charging the victims of this matter,” Biberaj said.

Needham said the YouTubers’ behavior was “quite troublesome. … That being said, however, we simply believe the defendant in this case was not justified in actually using — even withdrawing — his weapon, much less using it,” according to Biberaj.

Needham declined to comment on the case, referring questions to Biberaj.

In the footage, Cook approaches Colie in the mall’s food court area, gets close to him and follows Colie for approximately 60 to 90 seconds, Biberaj said.

Advertisement

Biberaj said “Colie told Cook to stop several times and tried to walk away,” then shot Cook in the abdomen. Colie was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm while committing a felony and discharging a firearm in a building. He remains in jail after a judge denied bond, court records show.

“You don’t know the recipient of this type of prank, where they are, or what their trauma might be — they may receive it as being a threat,” Biberaj said.

Then, the prosecutor added: “Nothing that I am saying absolves Colie for what he did.”

Three other men were in the mall with Cook, Biberaj said. Cook’s relatives have said his fellow YouTubers were recording video for their channel, “Classified Goons,” which has more than 40,000 followers.

Cook’s grandfather, Michael Cook, said his grandson has been a prankster most of his life and was attempting to use a smartphone translation app for the bit with Colie. The YouTuber is recovering in the hospital after surgeons removed his gallbladder, his family said.

Advertisement

Pouilliard said his client would plead not guilty. He declined to comment further. A spokeswoman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Jeramy Cook said his son has a First Amendment right to pursue a form of unscripted comedy that has existed for decades, going back to the days of “Candid Camera,” which debuted on TV in 1948, and MTV’s “Punk’d,” dating to 2003. Pushing unwitting people’s buttons is what makes those shows funny, he said.

“Public opinion would probably be a lot different if it was the guys from ‘Impractical Jokers,’ and they got shot. And then people would be like, ‘Oh no, our celebrity got shot,’” he said, adding, “Why can’t my son do it?”

GiftOutline Gift Article