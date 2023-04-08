Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Even after everything he went through — the poop, the late-night feedings, the wrath of the homeowners association, the secret parking lot handoff, the unexpected death, the illegality of it all — Brian Clark says he’s still glad he did it. He’s glad he raised two baby squirrels. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “They certainly brought a ton of joy to our life,” Clark told me on the phone from the Denver suburb of Centennial, Colo.

In August 2021, the family’s nine-pound dog, a cavapoochon named Hazel, was attracted to something small and pink in the backyard.

“It was about the size of my thumb,” Brian said.

It was a newborn fox squirrel that Brian figured had fallen 25 feet from a nearby tree. His wife, Sally, did some quick research and found the squirrel should be left in a box under the tree in the hope the mother would collect it. Two days passed and the tiny squirrel was still there, its eyes still shut.

Advertisement

The Clarks decided to become foster parents to the squirrel. They named it Squirt Cobain. A month later, a neighbor brought them another baby squirrel: Tigg.

“I thought he was dead,” Brian said. “He was cold and limp, not moving. He had fly strike, which is little fly larvae all over him. My wife got a nit comb and cleaned him up.”

In Colorado, as in most U.S. states, only licensed wildlife rehabilitators may raise squirrels. There’s a reason for that. Squirrels are wild animals, not pets. They don’t eat cereal or baby formula or any of the other myriad things well-meaning humans try to force on them. They have sharp teeth and claws. They require a lot of work.

“Wildlife rehabilitation has become a more regulated profession over the years, as more research has been done and we’ve learned a lot more about how complicated the life histories of these animals are,” said Hannah Wilson, the clinic director at Second Chance Wildlife Center in Gaithersburg, Md.

Advertisement

Brian said he was unable to find a wildlife rehabilitator nearby.

“We knew going in this wasn’t a pet situation,” he said. “We wanted to raise them to release them to their next adventure. All we really wanted to do was give them the chance to not just die as babies in the yard.”

And so began their nine-month squirrel odyssey. Brian, 50, is a graphic artist, a former journalist who worked at the Rocky Mountain News until that paper was closed in 2009. Now he is the creative director at a health policy nonprofit.

Squirt and Tigg arrived in the middle of the pandemic, a time when the days seemed to bleed into one another. The squirrels were life-affirming, Brian said, proof that “you can find the beauty and magic in things if you just look.”

The earliest days of squirrel parenting meant feeding the pair every two hours, day and night. It also meant rubbing their private parts to encourage them to go to the bathroom, something the mother does in the wild.

“It’s amazing how it works,” said Brian. Also: “It’s a little awkward, especially once their eyes open and they can make eye contact with you.”

The squirrels were kept in a three-level cage in the family room. Said Brian: “Squirt would stuff their hammock with leaves and shredded toilet paper and Tigg would hop in, like, ‘Thanks for making the bed for us tonight.’”

Advertisement

Occasionally, the squirrels were given the run of the house — Brian following them like the person at the end of a circus parade who cleans up after the elephants.

There was a complication with Squirt. Squirrel teeth never stop growing. Normally, the constant gnawing squirrels do — of food, of trees, of the siding on your house — keeps the teeth worn down. But Squirt had a wonky jaw — a malocclusion, possibly from the fall — and Brian had to clip his teeth every week or so. It seemed unlikely Squirt could survive in the wild.

To prepare the squirrels for their release, Brian spent $2,000 to build a large cage outside their house to acclimate the squirrels to the environment. But a neighbor notified the HOA, which ruled it was an unauthorized structure and had to come down.

Brian stalled as long as he could. To find a home for Squirt, he entered the secret squirrel underground.

Advertisement

“I spent two or three weeks calling people on the down low, trying to find someone who could take a squirrel and give him a forever home,” he said.

Brian found someone who lived about 80 miles away and met the person late at night for a surreptitious handover. Alas, Squirt died 10 days later, possibly of a heart attack.

This left Tigg. On May 14, Brian opened the door to the cage. Tigg hung around at first. Then, three days later, Brian saw Tigg perched on a fence.

“He bounded off and that’s the last time I saw him,” he said.

Or the last time he knows he saw him.

“For a month I was the crazy guy out there with binoculars looking at every squirrel,” Brian said. “I’d spent months with him. I thought I’d be able to identify him. It quickly became obvious that wasn’t going to happen.”

Brian admits his family probably disrupted the laws of nature by stepping in. He knows they violated the laws of man.

But, he says, “after the chaos and darkness our world has experienced these past couple years, caring for these two little souls certainly helped us rediscover the joy and magic that exists all around us.”

Brian tells himself that every squirrel he sees could be Tigg.

Tomorrow: Is climate change affecting squirrels? Squirrel Week continues.

GiftOutline Gift Article