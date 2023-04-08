Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you’ve ever played with a Transformers toy, you know it starts out in one form and turns into another. Robots take shape from trucks, jets and dinosaurs. To hear Newton Howard tell it, that concept of transformation, of humans and machines creating new possibilities together, is what compelled him to commission two giant Transformers statues and place them in front of his Georgetown home.

It’s also why, he said, he plans to fight to keep them there.

“We are transformers. We change things as humans,” said Howard, a brain and cognitive scientist who teaches at Georgetown University and whose work involves using technology to try to cure neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. He said the idea that people hold the power to transform the things around them contains “extraordinary value,” especially for children, and children often come to see the statues.

Since putting the towering figures outside his rowhouse about two years ago, the father of four has seen children stop and marvel at the car parts within them, pose for photos alongside them and even leave flowers for them.

He has also seen grown-ups complain that the statues don’t fit in with the aesthetics of the historic block of multimillion-dollar homes, could be a safety hazard and draw people to the street in disruptive ways.

The statues depict Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. In the cartoon series and movies, those two characters are heroes. They fight to save humanity. But in Georgetown, in recent days, this was made clear: Some humans want them gone.

The Old Georgetown Board, a panel of architects that reviews projects in the historic district, voted unanimously Thursday to deny Howard’s request to keep the statues standing outside his home.

Howard said he learned about the vote only when he started receiving messages from friends who saw media coverage about the decision. An article in DCist quotes board Chair H. Alan Brangman as saying, “We hope that these statues will disappear in the not-too-distant future.”

Neighbors annoyed with one another’s outdoor decorating decisions is nothing new. Many of us can think of displays our neighbors have put outside that we would have preferred they kept inside. But when it comes to the conflict surrounding the giant Transformers, as the famous catchphrase for the franchise goes, there is “more than meets the eye.” The issue goes beyond aesthetics and artistic taste.

The Old Georgetown Board’s decision is just the latest development in a conflict in which lawyers have been hired, paperwork has been filed, and questions have been raised about historic preservation and personal freedom.

Before I go on, I should admit that I am a fan of Transformers. My older son has been obsessed with the toys and cartoons since he was a toddler, and I have grown to appreciate them through him. But even if I couldn’t rattle off the names of a dozen characters, I would sill think that Optimus Prime and Bumblebee should be allowed to remain standing in Georgetown. To quote Optimus Prime: “Freedom is the right of all sentient beings.”

If what people choose to display outside their home is not offensive, dangerous or blocking access to the sidewalk, they shouldn’t be forced to dismantle it. And Howard’s display is none of those things. The statues stand on platforms that once held flowerpots and, he said, he hired an engineering firm to secure the statues in place and pays two security services to monitor them around-the-clock. If someone tries to climb on either of the statues, a real person will issue a warning through a speaker to stop.

Optimus Prime and Bumblebee don’t pose a public threat. That’s one reason they should be allowed to remain standing. Another: They bring joy to people.

In the days since the board’s decision, Howard has received messages from strangers expressing support for him and the robots. He shared some with me. They have come from parents, local business owners and Georgetown residents who don’t want to see the robots removed. In one message, a cancer survivor described purposely making an effort to pass the Transformers on the way home, “because they make me happy and I smile every time I walk by.”

“I have received so many beautiful messages,” Howard said. He described them as countering the “disappointing” words of his neighbors, which he characterized as aimed at keeping people out of the neighborhood. “The people that want this to be removed are people that are showing no grace, no openness, no inclusion, no invitation to others. It’s an awful message. It’s contrary to what I believe.”

The Old Georgetown Board had previously denied his request for the statues, but after Howard secured them to his home, he sent another request. Howard said the matter now will be considered by the Public Space Committee at a hearing that is scheduled for April 27. If the statues are ultimately ordered removed, he plans to take legal action, he said.

“I already called my lawyer and said, ‘Do whatever it takes,’” Howard said. He said he has spent nearly $100,000 fighting the issue and, while he doesn’t want to lose thousands more to it, he is prepared to. “It’s even worse if I’m able to spend that money and I don’t spend it and allow somebody to win with a message of bigotry: You are not welcome in my neighborhood,” he said.

On Friday, Howard received another message. This one came from a Georgetown student who had heard the robots needed help.

“Us students, visitors and kids absolutely adore them and would hate to see them go,” the message read. “I created a petition and have started to spread it around. Hopefully it helps.”

