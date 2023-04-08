Poll: Va. voters support using surplus on mental health, schools and tax cuts — but not for corporations

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Virginia voters are clear on what they want the General Assembly to do — and not do — with a surplus of state funds that’s tied up in political negotiations, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Among the top voter priorities: spending for mental health services and schools.

But voters do not favor a proposal by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) to cut taxes for corporations, with 75 percent against and 19 percent in favor, according to the poll.

Lawmakers say they do not expect to have reached a deal on the budget when the General Assembly returns to Richmond on Wednesday to take up the governor’s vetoes and amendments. Negotiators have been bogged down on the spending plan since the regular legislative session ended Feb. 25.

Republicans who control the House advocate a slate of tax cuts and spending increases recommended by Youngkin, made possible by an estimated $3.6 billion in surplus revenue.

The $1 billion worth of tax cuts — which would come on top of $4 billion in such cuts approved last year — include increasing the standard deduction for personal income tax filers, decreasing the top marginal tax rate, cutting certain taxes for small businesses, and lowering the corporate tax rate to 5 percent from 6 percent.

The Republican plan also includes increased spending for education, law enforcement and mental health services, among other priorities.

Democrats who control the Senate have opposed most of the tax cuts — singling out the corporate tax break as a non-starter — and instead want to use the surplus money to provide raises for teachers and law enforcement and to spend more on public education and mental health.

A majority of Virginia voters support all of the major initiatives of both sides, except for the corporate tax break, the Post-Schar School poll finds.

A wide majority of voters support using the surplus to increase funding for mental health services, with 90 percent in favor and 8 percent against.

Nearly the same share say the surplus should go toward increased spending for schools, with 87 percent in favor and 11 percent against.

More Virginia voters favor using the surplus to cut taxes for small businesses (78 percent) than for individuals (70 percent), while 69 percent support increasing funding for police.

Positions on those items cross party lines, with majorities of Republicans, Democrats and independents supporting the various priorities.

But majorities of Republicans (59 percent), independents (75 percent) and Democrats (91 percent) oppose using the surplus to cut taxes for corporations.

Mike Thomas, 64, a Republican and Youngkin supporter from Loudoun County, said he is skeptical of any use of surplus money that doesn’t start with paying down public debt.

Though he supports the concept of tax cuts, Thomas would prefer direct rebates. “Send it back to the people who actually own the money, which is the citizens,” he said. A corporate tax break would be acceptable only if it could be tied to job creation. “If they’re just cutting taxes to benefit the corporation, I’m not in favor of that,” Thomas said.

Jack Harlow, 61, an independent voter in rural Alleghany County who approves of Youngkin’s performance, is not in favor of cutting personal or corporate income taxes given his concerns that the world economy could be headed toward recession.

“You don’t pay a whole lot in taxes in the state of Virginia,” Harlow said. “I hate to see them just dish it out.” He added, though, that he would support a cut for small businesses, which he said “need all the help they can get.”

While Youngkin pitched the corporate tax cut as a tool to woo big companies to the state, Republicans have signaled that they are willing to compromise on that item in budget negotiations.

“Everything’s on the table right now,” said Del. Barry D. Knight (R-Virginia Beach), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “I’m smart enough to understand, of course, what I think is the most offensive to them and what is the least offensive to them. Life’s full of compromises, and I’m certainly willing to work with them.”

Knight said he and his counterparts in the Senate last spoke about two weeks ago, and have agreed to meet Thursday, the day after the General Assembly’s session.

Sen. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax), the co-chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, could not be reached for comment, but she has said she will hold the line against most tax cuts as being unsustainable during a time of economic uncertainty.

Sen. George L. Barker (D-Fairfax), the other co-chair of the Senate committee, also could not immediately be reached, but he said last month that he thought negotiators could find common ground on a few priorities, particularly increasing spending for mental health services.

Del. Mark D. Sickles (D-Fairfax), one of the House budget negotiators, said the two sides have to agree on taxation questions before they know how much revenue there is to spend on priorities. “The last I’ve heard is the Senate’s not in a hurry to do anything,” he said. “We’re talking May or even June before the [budget] top line is resolved.”

Because the state adopted its two-year spending plan last year, the changes this year would simply be amendments to that budget. Already having a budget in place means the negotiators are not laboring under urgent pressure to get something done, Knight said.

“I’m looking at some tax cuts and I know what they’re looking at — we’re all just kind of looking and circling the wagons and that’s just where we are,” he said. “We’re just being deliberative and taking our time.”

The Post-Schar School poll was conducted by telephone March 21-26, 2023, among a random sample of 1,002 registered voters in Virginia, with 80 percent reached on cellphones. The overall margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

Guskin reported from Washington. Scott Clement in Washington contributed to this report.

