Full moon was last week, so Sunday is Easter.

Clouds parted enough early Saturday to show us a hazy but bright moon, about 48 hours after it was full. Perhaps few such lunar glimpses carry such spiritual significance.
The moon was full here about 12:30 a.m. Eastern time Thursday. The start of Passover, which coincides with a full moon, came only hours earlier. Passover lasts eight days, and is still underway.
Also, the full moon essentially marks the midpoint of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Its start and finish depend on the lunar cycle and sightings of the crescent moon.