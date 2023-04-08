The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Full moon was last week, so Sunday is Easter.

Same full moon places us in Passover and Ramadan

By
April 8, 2023 at 10:12 p.m. EDT
1 min

Clouds parted enough early Saturday to show us a hazy but bright moon, about 48 hours after it was full. Perhaps few such lunar glimpses carry such spiritual significance.

The moon’s phases help set the dates of Easter, Passover and Ramadan. Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox, which was March 20.

The moon was full here about 12:30 a.m. Eastern time Thursday. The start of Passover, which coincides with a full moon, came only hours earlier. Passover lasts eight days, and is still underway.

Also, the full moon essentially marks the midpoint of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Its start and finish depend on the lunar cycle and sightings of the crescent moon.

