After U.S. Marshals fatally shot D.C. man, a caravan drives for justice

The caravan of cars wove its way slowly and noisily through Congress Heights on Saturday, past Marbury Plaza, where a man died after being taken into custody by “special police” security guards in 2015; past Good Hope Road, where police killed a man as he sat in a car next to his mother Feb. 10; and past the Anacostia Library, where a library police officer was killed by a retired police lieutenant in a training exercise.

Eventually, it turned down Third Street SE. That’s where 22-year-old Alaunte Scott was fatally shot on Feb. 28 by deputy U.S. marshals, who were pursuing him for a parole violation. D.C. Police, who are investigating the incident, said Scott “produced” a firearm, prompting the marshals to open fire.

The drivers and passengers gathered to protest the shooting, and to demand answers. They called for D.C. Police, who arrived at the scene shortly after Scott was shot, to release body-camera footage from responding officers.

D.C. Police said Saturday that its Internal Affairs Division had completed its investigation and had forwarded its findings to the U.S. attorney’s office. Speaking in a grocery store parking lot, Scott’s mother, Alanta Scott, said law enforcement’s version of events does not make sense to her.

“I want justice served,” she said. “Why was he shot in the back?”

She rode in a car with her daughter Taijohe Scott, one of 36 vehicles to join the protest, which was organized with the help of Black Lives Matter. They affixed a sign that read “WANTED FOR THE MURDER OF ALAUNTE SCOTT” next to two photos of silhouettes captioned “Unknown U.S. Marshal.” Taijohe wrote “JUSTICE 4 ALAUNTE SCOTT” on the back windshield. Once the caravan got going, she hoisted a sign above her head and hung out of the car’s sunroof, bellowing, “Justice for Alaunte!”

Other protesters adorned their cars with enormous photos of Scott — one of the young man sitting in a car, a ball cap pushed playfully to the side; another one a selfie he took on the National Mall, with the dome of the Capitol peeking from behind his head. Sometimes the caravan briefly halted so Alanta Scott could pass out fliers to nearby motorists and a group of teens waiting for the bus.

Jonetta Johnson, 29, was one of the organizers. Her brother, Deandre, died at the hands of police in 2021, also in Congress Heights. She said it was difficult being there.

“It’s still traumatizing for the simple fact that I feel like I’m living it all over again with a new family,” Johnson said.

The caravan went over the Anacostia River and through Navy Yard, where people were attending an outdoor festival on a plot of grass between two gleaming new apartment buildings. A group of women did yoga while others looked on curiously.

Third Street, where Scott was killed, is a residential street with long lines of apartment buildings. Children playing in a parking lot waved enthusiastically at the protesters, and one girl folded her hands into the shape of a heart. Other children on a stoop looked on somberly.

Scott grew up in Northwest Washington and played basketball at E.L. Haynes Public Charter School. He had graduated months earlier from a city program intended to help people vulnerable to violence get jobs.

He left behind two young children.

Less than three weeks after Scott was killed, a D.C. teenager was killed by National Park Police who were wearing body cameras. The teen was asleep in a car that had reportedly been stolen. An officer climbed in the back seat to detain him, and when the teen started to drive away with the officer inside, the officer shot him, the footage shows.

Fatal police shootings nationally rose in 2022, when there were only 15 days without a police killing. While police fatally shot more White people, Black people were killed at a rate 2.5 times higher based on their proportion of population.

Alanta Scott expressed her anger over losing her son, who she said was turning around his life when he was killed. But she also shared her overwhelming grief, how in every day, every hour and every second she mourned his loss.

Asked what she would tell him now, Alanta started crying, enormous tears bubbling up below her eyes.

“I’m sorry that I couldn’t have been there,” Alanta said haltingly, as she started to cry.

“I was the first one to hold him” when he was born, she said. “I couldn’t be the one to be there when he closed his eyes.”

Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.

