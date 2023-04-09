ATV driven by boy, 7, crashes, killing 5-year-old girl, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

An all-terrain vehicle operated by a 7-year-old boy overturned in Virginia, killing the boy’s passenger, a 5-year-old girl, the state police said. The incident occurred Tuesday night on private property in Lunenburg County, according to the police. The ATV flipped in the yard of a house on Poor House Road, the police said.

When the vehicle overturned both the boy and the passenger were thrown, the police said. The ATV came to rest on top of the girl, and she died at the scene, according to the police.

Neither the boy nor the girl wore a helmet, the police said in a statement. In the statement, the police said the incident was still under investigation, in consultation with the Lunenburg County state’s attorney.

Although the state police said the girl was 5, a Richmond television station, quoting family members, said she was 6.

The incident occurred in Victoria, Va., about 70 miles southwest of Richmond and about 170 miles from Washington.

The police statement gave the model of the ATV as a Suzuki KingQuad. Online information about KingQuads indicates that they are four-wheel vehicles with an internal combustion engine.

At least one model is described as about seven feet long and four feet wide, weighing about 650 pounds.

