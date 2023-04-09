The strategic charm of Gov. Wes Moore’s first months leading Maryland

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

From her desk, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones has a direct line of sight to the new spectacle happening outside the governor's mansion several times a week: people — mainly lawmakers — lining up to snap selfies, excited for a private audience with Gov. Wes Moore (D).

Jones has watched from her window as crowds gather for his breakfasts, cocktail hours and receptions with Annapolis power brokers, interest groups and rank-and-file members in both parties. Moore is building alliances to establish himself as a different type of leader: He wants to be a convener, not an adversary.

“You should see it,” Jones (D-Baltimore County) recalled last week with a smile. “I wish I could have taken a picture of a couple of them who said, ‘He actually got it. He actually cared what I said.’”

In his first months in office, Moore deployed his trademark charisma strategically. He’ll need those people to make the state government do more than it ever has.

“I know I have the votes just with Democrats, but this isn’t about getting the votes,” Moore said from his office last week. “It’s really about actually: Can you put together a government that works?”

Moore is also in a bit of a rush. A countdown clock on his desk — 1,378 days as of Wednesday, he notes off the top of his head — sits beside a sign that reads: “Things do not happen. Things are made to happen.”

Moore, an author, former investment banker, nonprofit chief and former U.S. Army captain, has focused on lining up the pieces to do just that.

A rising star in national Democratic politics, Moore is also a first-time politician navigating responsibilities he’s never had while trying to accomplish things no one has ever done. He transitioned from outsider to insider in his first few months with a joyful willingness to declare victory at what others would deem losses, prioritizing long-term relationships as his ambitions meet the realities of governing in Annapolis.

Yet he says that “we’re incredibly excited about where we are” and notes eight bills had Republicans co-sponsor them — and with the same relentless positivity: “Was it everything we asked for? Not yet. And we’ll be back.”

He says he is running a long game.

His to-do list for what he says will be eight years in office is packed. A snapshot includes ending child poverty, attempting to make widespread public service a cornerstone of the state’s identity, hasten a switch to clean energy and revive a long-dead $2 billion rail project in Baltimore.

He says he selected the 10 bills he pushed this year as a foundational signal.

His legislation, broadly, tried to address children in poverty, broadband access, a teacher shortage, making clean trucks cheaper, increasing banking for low-income neighborhoods, helping veterans, encouraging people to serve and pushing businesses to invest in high-tech infrastructure. Getting that passed was only part of the goal.

“We wanted to be able to show and put real markers in as to what was important to us,” Moore said, adding that he wanted to draw a contrast with his Republican predecessor, Larry Hogan, who once likened lawmakers to college students on spring break and was openly adversarial. Democrats who held supermajorities in both chambers would open session nearly every year by overriding vetoes Hogan issued.

“There is this thing in Annapolis where oftentimes you can simply get by, and you can be popular, you can find a way of being popular without actually having to lead on things, because it’s very easy to blame, right?” Moore said. “It’s very easy to say, ‘Well, this thing is not working, and it’s because of fill-in-the-blank.’”

Moore says he wanted lawmakers to “know that this would not be a legislative session where the governor’s fingerprints would not be on it with the exception of a veto pen.”

Moore is resetting “the temperature” in Annapolis with the burden and spotlight of history upon him as Maryland’s first Black governor and currently the only Black governor of a U.S. state.

He started his first Board of Public Works meeting by saying that the powerful three-member spending panel was doing a top-to-bottom review of how the state was failing to meet its minority business contracting awards and that he planned to fix it. He leaned heavily into racial equity as he kicked off the state’s final push to bring the FBI headquarters to majority-Black Prince George’s County, rather than Virginia. And during appearances on national television, Moore has been tapped to be a spokesman for Black America, asked to offer opinions on police-involved shootings or President Biden’s remarks and positions.

Moore indirectly talks about this as fuel for his agenda: “The nation is watching Maryland right now.”

For his first legislative session, he has pitched things that Republicans and Democrats can vote for: tax cuts for military retirees and companies building high-tech infrastructure, such as wet labs and IT hubs secure enough for classified servers. He makes a point to ask Republicans to join him at news conferences, such as inviting veterans to the one where he announced a bid to give free health care to Maryland National Guard members and their families.

J.B. Jennings (R-Harford), a longtime state senator, called Moore’s approach refreshing, especially as Republicans, used to having Hogan around, are not eager to be shut out. And while the GOP objects to some of the bills Moore supports, the tone is cordial. “Who knows what’s going to happen in four, five, six years? But as of now, everybody is getting along,” said Jennings, a former minority leader.

Lawmakers ultimately decided on smaller retiree tax cuts and a $60-per-month medical insurance reimbursement for just National Guard members, not their families, but Moore sees both as tremendous wins: “That bill represents the largest support for military veterans in a generation in the state of Maryland. So let’s be clear about where that lands.”

He’s similarly bullish about persuading the General Assembly to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour starting next January, a year earlier than planned, even though they rejected his proposal that it take effect in October and automatically rise with inflation afterward. The wage hike, he says, will help “over 150,000 people, Marylanders who are going to watch themselves lift up an economic rung.”

Moore faced his most tense moments of the session during the confirmation process of some nominees who raised eyebrows.

He withdrew the nomination of a natural gas industry official, Juan Alvarado, to the Public Service Commission after intense backlash from environmentalists. His appointment of a Latina business executive to serve on the powerful Stadium Authority remained in the drawer of the committee after questions were raised about her personal and business financial history. The Senate opted against acting on the nomination despite Moore doubling down, enlisting House members, former elected officials and community leaders to weigh in.

Moore said he thought the opposition to Yolanda Maria Martinez, who had bankruptcies and dealt with personal issues related to past domestic violence, was unfair and subjected to double standards.

“No one who is put up is put up on a whim,” he said. “There’s nothing that was said back to me about anybody we’re putting up that I didn’t already know. I stand by that and stand by my people.”

The governor and his team spent hours currying favor to keep his nomination of Roland L. Butler Jr. to lead the Maryland State Police alive, preventing it from seeing the fate of Martinez and Alvarado. Moore personally met with senators and Black troopers who were adamantly opposed to Butler because of pervasive and long-standing issues in the agency.

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said he saw Moore sway people he thought were unmovable. “He’s an unbelievably charismatic individual. And I think that is an extremely powerful tool.”

Ferguson has known Moore for nearly a decade, yet still said there was a point he doubted Butler could get confirmed. While the appointment might not be viewed as a big test outside Annapolis, Ferguson sees it as having tremendous significance for a new governor trying to address public safety and police reform. “It would have not gone well for him had it not gone through,” he said.

Part of Moore’s appeal to lawmakers is having his administration show up to bill hearings or provide feedback, something the Hogan administration strategically skipped to avoid public conflict with the legislature.

“I’ve been shocked by how many people have said they haven’t been in this office or government house in eight years,” said Moore’s chief legislative officer, Eric Luedtke, who left his post as House majority leader to join the administration. “It was the Republicans that surprised me the most, because from where I was in the legislature, I just assumed those conversations were happening.”

Jennings said he has appreciated how Moore’s legislative team answers questions and remains accessible.

Most of his meetings with Moore have been impromptu, running into each other in the State House complex. But Jennings was also part of the targeted meet-and-greet, one of about 50 members — many of them Republican — who met at Government House last month for a breakfast hosted by Moore for the Veterans Caucus. During a short program, he joked about being an Army veteran in the glare of the Naval Academy, eliciting laughs. Moore had greeted lawmakers in the foyer of the mansion with wide grins and bear hugs.

That same day, Moore hosted the newly formed LGBTQ+ Caucus at the mansion for an evening happy hour, beaming and emphatically applauding their speeches with his arms above his head.

“We are so grateful for each and every one of you and excited to be here,” he continued. “You all are making us all proud. Know we say that every single day. You all are working to make sure that this becomes a state that those who came before us, that they hoped for, and those who will come after us, that they deserve. This session, and this caucus, showed exactly that. I’m so proud of you, and I’m really proud of your family. So bless you all. Again, thank you for being here in the people’s house.”

From her desk across the street, Jones, a Moore ally, said: “When he had these groups, it’s not for show.”

“He likes to hear from them because they’re out there” in the real world, she said. “And my takeaway was he wanted to make sure that what he’s doing actually impacts the people.”

