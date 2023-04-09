Man fatally shot in Prince George’s, police say

Listen0 minGift ArticleShareA man was fatally shot Saturday night in the greater Landover area, according to Prince George’s County police.Police responded at 11:10 p.m. to the 2600 block of Kent Village for a shooting. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the police department said.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightHe was pronounced dead on the scene.Police did not immediately release the victim’s name Sunday.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...