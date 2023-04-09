The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man fatally shot in Prince George’s, police say

April 9, 2023 at 11:04 a.m. EDT
A man was fatally shot Saturday night in the greater Landover area, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police responded at 11:10 p.m. to the 2600 block of Kent Village for a shooting. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the police department said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s name Sunday.

