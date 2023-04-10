Va. trooper spoke with abduction victim before deadly I-95 shootout, police say

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

Virginia State Police on Monday revised its account of the events preceding a shootout along Interstate 95 last week in which an abduction victim was killed after officers traded gunfire with the man suspected of taking her against her will. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The state police disclosed in a news release for the first time that a trooper talked to the woman said to have been abducted, Tatiana N. David, 34, during a traffic stop Wednesday that came just before a police chase and the shootout on the major highway. Authorities declined to give more details about what was said during the stop.

But clarifying an earlier account, the Virginia State Police said that the trooper did not know when he first pulled over and approached the Jeep Cherokee in which David was riding that the vehicle was connected to a possible abduction, or that New York authorities considered its occupants the suspect and victim of a crime. The Virginia State Police said the trooper pulled over the SUV knowing only that it had the wrong license plates displayed on it.

Advertisement

The trooper, who was not identified by authorities, returned to his vehicle after talking to both David and the man suspected of abducting her, Michael C. Davis, only to watch the SUV speed away, police said. Troopers gave chase, and Davis and police exchanged gunfire after the Jeep Cherokee crashed into a patch of woods off the roadside in Prince William County, police said.

Davis, 34, was wanted by the New York State Police in connection with David’s suspected abduction from her home in Ithaca, N.Y., earlier that day.

Authorities have said David was found deceased after the shootout with a gunshot wound, but have not said whose gunfire struck her. Davis was also struck and critically wounded, and he was still hospitalized on Monday, police said.

Virginia State Police declined to answer questions about why troopers fired in David’s direction. A Fairfax County police officer also participated in the shootout, authorities said. Emanuel Espada, David’s brother, has questioned Virginia authorities’ handling of the incident, including why they didn’t immediately detain Davis when he initially pulled over for a traffic stop, and why authorities opened fire in David’s direction.

Advertisement

“I need dash cams, I need body cams, I need information,” he said last week.

In the hours after the shootout, the state police in a news release about the fatal encounter said the trooper had pulled over the Jeep Cherokee because “the vehicle had an improper registration — the wrong license plates were displayed on it — and was wanted out of New York for an alleged abduction of an adult female earlier in the day.”

In an email to The Washington Post later, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said: “An LPR [license plate recognition notification] alerted to the license plate as it had been entered into the system by New York State Police as being wanted in connection with the abduction. The LPR alerted the trooper who initiated the traffic stop.”

But on Monday, Geller said: “It was not until the trooper returned to his patrol car to verify the driver’s information that he learned that the driver was wanted by New York State Police for abducting the adult female passenger. Within seconds of receiving that confirmation, the Jeep pulled away from the shoulder and fled south on I-95. A pursuit was initiated.”

Advertisement

Asked about the discrepancy, Geller acknowledged Monday that she was revising the account the Virginia State Police gave last week, and stated that the trooper did not know the vehicle was connected to the abduction.

“Today’s release clarifies exactly how the traffic stop was initiated and conducted,” Geller said. “The trooper did not know Davis was wanted by New York authorities for abduction when he initiated the traffic stop. The traffic stop was initiated on the Jeep for improper registration.”

Geller also said a news release last week from the New York State Police, which said David “was located deceased outside the vehicle at the crash location with an apparent gunshot wound,” had been inaccurate.

On Monday, Geller said that, in fact, “troopers and assisting agency personnel pulled both Davis and David from the Jeep, and immediately began rendering medical aid to both.”

State police are investigating whether the officers’ use of force was justified, authorities said.

GiftOutline Gift Article