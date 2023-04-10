Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Unfortunately, due to the proximity of our communities, D.C.’s crime problem has become Virginia’s crime problem,” he barked.

Finally! He gets it.

See, this is sort of what D.C. has been saying all along. It’s really hard to enforce important laws that are wildly different in jurisdictions that are miles apart.

“To keep our communities safe — Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia — we need to work together to address the issue of rising crime,” Miyares wrote. “But that means acknowledging it is a problem and committing to finding a solution rather than sweeping it under the rug.”

This is not just a D.C. problem. It’s a gun problem. More Americans died from gunfire — both homicides and suicides — in 2020 than in any other year on record, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We had a mass shooting every day of Easter weekend, from Good Friday to Easter Monday, seven people dead and 25 injured, from Louisiana to Kentucky, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The states with the most lenient gun laws (four of the five states with mass shootings over the weekend scored an F for gun safety according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence) host most of these, and their neighbors — like D.C. — are caught in the crossfire.

The District has strict gun-control laws to restrict the possession and trafficking of firearms, yet it’s only one bridge away from one of the biggest gun runners in the United States. D.C. has been saying this for years. “As a neighboring jurisdiction, Washington, DC is directly impacted by Virginia gun control,” Bowser wrote in a letter to Virginia legislators in 2020. “… I am concerned that the traffic in guns across the District’s borders continues to devastate our communities.”

Congratulations, @EFillerCorn and @DickSaslaw, on assuming leadership of the @VaHouse and the @VASenate. I look forward to working with you as you enact common-sense gun reforms so that together we can combat the illegal gun trade and reduce gun violence in our communities. pic.twitter.com/WF4EvTnlPk — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 10, 2020

For decades, Virginia has been a top supplier of guns in stickups, drive-bys, maimings and massacres across the nation, and especially up the Eastern Seaboard, according to data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

And it used to be worse.

It was 30 years ago in February — back when Virginia actually held the No. 1 spot as America’s arms dealer — that legislators finally cut the gun runners off with a law that limited gun purchases to just one a month.

One. A. Month.

The gun lovers howled: “But our rights!”

Since then, the law has been repealed, then reinstated as the governor’s mansion has gone blue-red-blue. Of course, the current red mansion is hearing from a gun lobby that wants people to be able to buy manymanymany guns every month.

Meanwhile, as state legislatures became political battle grounds over gun rights, weapon sales and gunfire deaths surged in 2020 and 2021, according to The Washington Post’s analysis.

Even with a one-gun-a-month law in place, Virginia guns continue to be found at crime scenes everywhere, especially in the nation’s capital.

“Data from the ATF show that illegal guns originating in Virginia are a key driver of gun crime in DC,” Bowser wrote in the 2020 letter.

In 2021, 619 of the guns seized in D.C. were traced back to Virginia by ATF. Far outpacing the 164 that came from Maryland. And even though they keep sending us their immigrants, Texas and Florida had only provided 22 and 34, respectively, of the guns seized in D.C. that year.

Miyares’s letter may have been prompted by the brutal killing on that was mentioned in the letter — the March 31 stabbing death of Christy Bautista, a 31-year-old Virginia woman who came to D.C. to see a concert and was killed by a man with a long history of arrests. That was an atrocity, but not indicative of a failing by Bowser.

Nowhere does he express concern for the 56 people killed and 203 injured — according to the Gun Violence Archive — by gunfire in D.C. this year.

And it is worth observing that Miyares felt compelled to weigh in as a Republican-controlled Congress — eager to meddle in local D.C. issues to score points in conservative districts back home — keeps reaching into District matters, notably with a disapproval resolution last month clucking at the city’s efforts to revamp its dated criminal code.

“As the chief law enforcement officer for the Commonwealth of Virginia, I feel responsible for the safety of all 8.642 million Virginians,” Miyares wrote.

If that were the case, Miyares would try to work with D.C. to stop the flow of guns into the city where so many of his folks work and play. This is another GOP leader using D.C. as a proxy punching bag for anything urban, diverse or Democrat-led.

Like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) singling out a carjacking in D.C. when his home district is the nation’s car theft capital and Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.) calling D.C. schools “inmate factories” while his own state’s public schools rank 47th in the nation, Miyares is ignoring his own state’s crime issues to punch down on the best target — besides drag queens — that Republicans can come up with for the upcoming election cycle.

Practical answers, not politicking and finger-pointing. That’s what will solve the nation’s spiking crime rate.’’

