Here’s what Maryland lawmakers did this session

Lawmakers introduced 2,284 bills, covering a wide scope that ranged from a measure to designate Maryland Rye as the official state spirit to legislation that grants the state attorney general’s office the authority to prosecute in police-involved death investigations.
As of Monday morning, only a fraction of those bills had reached the governor’s desk. Among the more than 1,800 that failed to gain passage this year were measures that would have given terminally ill patients the legal right to end their lives, penalized school districts that refused to follow state-approved curriculums and expanded health-care access to undocumented immigrants.
Here are some of the bills that have passed or are expected to hit the governor’s desk before lawmakers leave Annapolis:
ecreational cannabis
With recreational cannabis set to become legal on July 1 in Maryland, the General Assembly created a market to legally sell products in the state.
Voters approved a referendum in November to legalize recreational marijuana, and lawmakers said they wanted to shut down the illicit market before it took effect. Under the plan, companies licensed to grow, process and sell medical cannabis will be eligible to receive licenses to participate in the recreational market by paying a one-time conversion fee of between $100,000 and $2 million, based on their 2022 sales. State sales tax is set at 9 percent, similar to the rate applied to alcohol.
The measure creates a process for “social equity” applicants to participate in the billion-dollar industry and outlines giving 35 percent of the state revenue to the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund, a new fund for local organizations that serve communities disproportionately affected by the war on drugs.
bortion
Maryland lawmakers sent voters a referendum on whether to put abortion rights into the state constitution. They’ll also be sending Gov. Wes Moore (D) a suite of bills to shield patients and providers from antiabortion laws passed in other states, and he’s promised to sign them.
Out-of-state subpoenas and investigations for information related to obtaining, providing or helping someone else get a legal abortion in Maryland would not need to be honored under one bill that’s cleared both chambers. At least eight states plus D.C. have already passed shielding laws that refuse to extradite people over abortion lawsuits filed elsewhere.
Another bill would automatically hide digital health records related to abortion, so that patients who received procedures or medical abortions within Maryland borders can protect that information in states where it would be illegal. That legislation also hides the names of providers and pharmacists who assist in the care.
Another bill would require a comprehensive plan to for access to birth control on college campuses, including 24-hour access to over-the-counter contraception either through a clinic, a retail store or a vending machine.
hild sexual abuse
All victims of child sex abuse will be able file civil lawsuits against their attackers and institutions that they allege harbored them, under recently passed legislation that has been proposed since 2015. Damages will be capped at $1.5 million for private organizations such as churches and $890,000 for public ones such as schools.
The legislation, which Moore promised to sign, removes all statutes of limitations for civil action, but it is likely to face a court challenge. An earlier law might have conferred some immunity to organizations.
Lawmakers passed it the same day Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown (D) released a report after a four-year investigation into child sex abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, documenting allegations of abuse of 600 children by more than 150 clergy members from the mid-1940s to 2002. The report also detailed how church officials failed to respond, and Brown told lawmakers he would defend the constitutionality of the new civil lawsuit legislation if it were brought to court.
un control
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York gun law similar to Maryland’s, the General Assembly moved a bill that would prohibit a person from carrying a concealed firearm in public locations deemed “sensitive,” including hospitals, school playgrounds and polling places.
The bill is among a package of measures designed to stem gun violence by limiting access to firearms. The bills tighten the law on leaving loaded firearms where children can get to them and lift from 18 to 21 the age at which someone may obtain a gun permit.
ttorney general’s authority
Maryland’s top law enforcement officer will see an expansion of his power and authority on issues ranging from police-involved deaths to civil rights violations to environmental crime.
Despite pushback from local prosecutors, the attorney general will decide whether a police officer involved in a death should be prosecuted. The bill was considered but not passed in 2021, when the General Assembly enacted sweeping police accountability measures. Then, the legislature instead handed the responsibility of investigating police-involved deaths to the attorney general but kept the charging decision with local prosecutors.
Brown successfully pushed to sue companies that violate federal or state civil rights laws, for example, in housing or employment — a power that his colleagues in D.C., New York and California possess.
aid family leave
Last year Maryland passed a bill that set the stage for workers in Maryland to be eligible to receive up to 12 weeks of partial paid leave. This year the General Assembly finalized the plans with a bill that spells out how the job protection program will operate.
Workers and employers will split the cost of the program, each paying 50 percent. Contributions would begin Oct. 1, 2024, and benefits would start Oct. 1, 2026.
Maryland is one of a dozen states, including New Jersey, Washington and Massachusetts, that provide the benefit.
aryland 529 (college saving plan)
The legislation shifts the oversight of the Maryland 529, one of the state’s college saving plans, to the state treasurer’s office.
The General Assembly took the action after hundreds of parents said they were unable to access all of the money in their Maryland Prepaid College Trust accounts. Parents, who have been trying to recover thousands of dollars, pushed for the treasurer to take charge of the plan.
The bill abolishes the troubled Maryland 529 board and allocates additional funds to pay for the program’s administration.
ransgender health care
Transgender people on Medicaid would be able to access gender-affirming treatment without jumping through extra hoops that people on private insurance don’t face under legislation approved by both chambers. Moore has promised to sign it.
Maryland already covered gender-affirming treatment through Medicaid, but it proscribed a set of circumstances to access it. The bill allows access based on the opinion of medical professionals. Though it is estimated to affect roughly two dozen people, lawmakers say it has a far larger symbolic statement that the state values transgender people, as the group is being targeted by bills in other state legislatures across the country.
overnor’s agenda
In his first year in office, Moore pitched 10 bills, all of which either passed or appeared poised to do so by Monday at midnight. Some sailed through; others were slightly pared or heavily amended.
Two focused on child poverty: raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour faster than planned and expanding or making permanent a pandemic-era tax credit.
Those tax credits give a lump sum to the working poor and a larger tax credit to low-income parents of young children. Under the bills that passed, the statewide minimum wage would hit $15 an hour in January 2024, a year earlier than planned. It will not, as Moore had proposed, be indexed to inflation and automatically increase in the future. The Earned Income Tax Credit, known as the EITC, would stay at 45 percent of the federal credit, one of the highest in the country, and can be collected by noncitizens who file taxes using an ITIN. The Child Tax Credit would be expanded so that families with children 6 and younger can get a $500 credit per child, provided their household income is $15,000 or less. The state expects as many as 40,000 families would qualify.
Four bills were related to public service, including the governor’s marquee legislation to create a year-of-service program for young adults. Under the legislation, people who recently graduated from high school or got a G.E.D. could apply for a year-long service program, working for an organization that partnered with the government. It also now provides funding for Maryland Corps, a related volunteer organization that had yet to be implemented. Two of the service-related bills are aimed at helping veterans: one exempts more retiree income for all veterans and the other helps Maryland National Guard members pay for health care. Both proposals give smaller benefits than Moore initially proposed. The fourth service-related bill would create a $20,000 per year stipend to pay some student teachers, who now work for free. Unlike Moore’s initial proposal, not all student teachers would be eligible for the stipend; it is limited to student teachers who went to college where a greater share of the student body is on Pell grants.
Moore’s final four bills are related to the economy. One would give matching grants to companies that build high-tech infrastructure such as wet labs or sensitive data centers. Another would defray the cost of buying electric trucks rather than gas-powered ones plus help cover the expense of charging stations. Another would study which incentives would most efficiently make broadband access more affordable, and a final one would provide grants and other incentives to companies figuring out how to increase access to banking in low-income areas.