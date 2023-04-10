Here’s what Maryland lawmakers did this session

Those tax credits give a lump sum to the working poor and a larger tax credit to low-income parents of young children. Under the bills that passed, the statewide minimum wage would hit $15 an hour in January 2024, a year earlier than planned. It will not, as Moore had proposed, be indexed to inflation and automatically increase in the future. The Earned Income Tax Credit, known as the EITC, would stay at 45 percent of the federal credit, one of the highest in the country, and can be collected by noncitizens who file taxes using an ITIN. The Child Tax Credit would be expanded so that families with children 6 and younger can get a $500 credit per child, provided their household income is $15,000 or less. The state expects as many as 40,000 families would qualify.

Four bills were related to public service, including the governor’s marquee legislation to create a year-of-service program for young adults. Under the legislation, people who recently graduated from high school or got a G.E.D. could apply for a year-long service program, working for an organization that partnered with the government. It also now provides funding for Maryland Corps, a related volunteer organization that had yet to be implemented. Two of the service-related bills are aimed at helping veterans: one exempts more retiree income for all veterans and the other helps Maryland National Guard members pay for health care. Both proposals give smaller benefits than Moore initially proposed. The fourth service-related bill would create a $20,000 per year stipend to pay some student teachers, who now work for free. Unlike Moore’s initial proposal, not all student teachers would be eligible for the stipend; it is limited to student teachers who went to college where a greater share of the student body is on Pell grants.