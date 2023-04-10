Mother charged in case of Va. 6-year-old who shot teacher at school

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot a teacher at a Virginia school in January has been charged criminally in connection with the case, authorities said Monday. Deja Taylor, 25, of Newport News, is facing one count of felony child neglect and one misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child. The weapon the boy used in the incident belonged to Taylor, authorities have said.

The Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney also has asked a judge to impanel a “special grand jury” to continue to investigate any security issues that may have contributed to the shooting, suggesting the conduct of administrators or others who allegedly failed to act after being warned the boy had a weapon would be further scrutinized.

In a case that has grabbed national attention, the boy brought the gun to school in a backpack on Jan. 6, before shooting his first-grade teacher, Abigail Zwerner, as she taught a lesson at Newport News’s Richneck Elementary School, police said. The case is one of a small number nationally where a student under 10 has shot someone at a school.

James Ellenson, an attorney for the boy’s family, said previously in an interview that the gun was stored with a trigger lock and placed on the top shelf of the mother’s bedroom closet. He said it was unclear how the boy accessed the weapon. Authorities have said the mother purchased the gun legally.

Newport News police have declined to comment on the family’s characterization of how the gun was stored.

The shooting spurred anger among parents and school officials in Newport News, and raised questions about school administrators’ handling of the 6-year-old. Zwerner’s attorney has said that Richneck administrators failed to act on multiple warnings that boy had a gun or had made threats on the day he shot the teacher. Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit last week accusing the former assistant principal, the school’s former principal and the former superintendent of gross negligence.

Diane Toscano, Zwerner’s attorney, said in a statement Monday: “There were failures in accountability at multiple levels that led to Abby being shot and almost killed. Today’s announcement addresses but one of those failures. It has been three months of investigation and still so many unanswered questions remain. Our lawsuit makes clear that we believe the school division violated state law, and we are pursuing this in civil court. We will not allow school leaders to escape accountability for their role in this tragedy.”

The Newport News school board voted to oust Superintendent George Parker III, and Richneck’s Assistant Principal Ebony Parker resigned in the wake of the incident. They are not related. Briana Foster Newton, Richneck’s principal, is still employed by the school district, but will move into a new role. Her attorney said she was not told of warnings the boy had a gun before the shooting.

In her lawsuit, Zwerner alleges school employees warned the assistant principal on at least three occasions on the day of the shooting that the boy might have a gun. Zwerner claims she also told Parker, the assistant principal, that the boy had threatened to beat up a kindergartner and was in a “violent mood” in the hours before the shooting.

“Upon hearing that information, Assistant Principal Parker had no response, refusing even to look up at Plaintiff when she expressed her concerns,” the suit alleges.

One teacher, Zwerner alleges, searched the boy’s backpack and told administrators he had a gun, possibly on his person at one point. Another teacher flagged to school officials that a worried student had told her the boy had a weapon and threatened to shoot him if he told anyone, the lawsuit alleges.

But the warnings allegedly failed to move school officials, who did not alert police, announce a lockdown, evacuate the school or take other action, according to the lawsuit. Less than an hour before the shooting, a school guidance counselor also asked the assistant principal to search the boy for the gun, but was rebuffed, according to Zwerner’s lawsuit.

The Washington Post had previously reported that Zwerner had repeatedly asked Richneck officials for help with the boy, and that administrators downplayed warnings from her and other teachers about his troubling behavior.

In the days before the shooting, a text message from Zwerner claimed the boy had smashed her phone “and admin is blaming me.” Records obtained by The Post also indicated he had been accused of trying to strangle his kindergarten teacher.

The boy will not be charged in Zwerner’s shooting and legal experts said that it was virtually impossible he would be. Under Virginia law, a child under 7 is presumed not to have the intent to carry out an illegal act. The boy’s family said in a previous statement he has been receiving treatment at a mental health facility since the shooting.

The shooting occurred on a Friday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m. as the school day was winding down.

Zwerner said in her only interview about the incident that she can’t forget the look on the boy’s face as he pulled out the gun and opened fire. The boy was at his desk and Zwerner was teaching a lesson from a reading table, according to her attorney.

“I remember the gun going off. I remember feeling something,” Zwerner said. “I was terrified. In that moment, my initial reaction was, ‘Your kids need to get out of here. This is not a safe classroom anymore.'”

The bullet tore through Zwerner’s outstretched hand and lodged in her upper chest, she said. Zwerner said some of the 15 to 20 students in the classroom began screaming and the room was plunged into chaos.

Zwerner said she helped her students out of the classroom and then headed to the office, where she collapsed. The bullet had punctured one of her lungs and made it difficult for her to breathe, she said.

“I thought I had died,” Zwerner said in the interview.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew later credited Zwerner with saving lives and said she was the last one to leave her classroom. He hailed her as a hero.

Pamela J. Branch, an attorney for former Richneck principal Briana Foster-Newton, said in a statement she was considering a countersuit against Zwerner and alleged a student in Zwerner’s class had told her the boy had a gun before the shooting, but Zwerner told him to “sit down and be quiet.”

In a statement, attorneys for Zwerner said: “It sounds like the principal is now blaming Abby for getting shot.”

Police said another school employee restrained the boy until law enforcement arrived.

Zwerner said she said she has trouble making sense of the shooting, which she described as “surreal” in her interview. She said she still has nightmares about it, and still does not have full use of the hand that was struck by the bullet.

“Some days are not so good days where I can’t get up out of bed,” Zwerner said. “Some days are better than others where I can get out of bed and make it to my appointments. From going through what I’ve gone through, I try to stay positive. I try to have a positive outlook on what’s happened and where my future’s heading.”

