Trains resume between Maryland and Washington, Amtrak says

A “trespasser incident” prompted the suspension of rail service, according to the transit agency

Updated April 11, 2023 at 8:09 p.m. EDT|Published April 11, 2023 at 7:45 p.m. EDT
An Acela train at Union Station in Washington. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
Rail service between Baltimore and Washington has resumed after all trains were stopped for more than an hour after a person “came into contact” with a train, according to Amtrak.

The incident occurred about 5:20 p.m. in Odenton, Md., said Kelly Just, an Amtrak spokesperson. She said in a statement that an Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Norfolk “when an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train.”

An investigation is ongoing, Just said. It was not immediately clear what injuries the person sustained.

There were no reported injuries to the 315 passengers or crew onboard, Just said. The passengers will be transferred to get them to their destinations.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Amtrak Northeast said that as of 6:01 p.m., service had been suspended because of a “trespasser incident” that occurred between Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport (BWI) and New Carrollton.

Amtrak Northeast said on Twitter at about 7:30 p.m. that “residual delays are anticipated as the operation returns to normal.”

