Trains resume between Maryland and Washington, Amtrak says

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Rail service between Baltimore and Washington has resumed after all trains were stopped for more than an hour after a person “came into contact” with a train, according to Amtrak. The incident occurred about 5:20 p.m. in Odenton, Md., said Kelly Just, an Amtrak spokesperson. She said in a statement that an Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Norfolk “when an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train.”

An investigation is ongoing, Just said. It was not immediately clear what injuries the person sustained.

There were no reported injuries to the 315 passengers or crew onboard, Just said. The passengers will be transferred to get them to their destinations.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Amtrak Northeast said that as of 6:01 p.m., service had been suspended because of a “trespasser incident” that occurred between Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport (BWI) and New Carrollton.

SERVICE ALERT UPDATE: As of 6:01 PM ET: Due to a trespasser incident between BWI Marshall Airport (BWI) and New Carrollton (NCR), all rail service between Washington (WAS) and Baltimore (BAL) is suspended until further notice. We will update as information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) April 11, 2023

Amtrak Northeast said on Twitter at about 7:30 p.m. that “residual delays are anticipated as the operation returns to normal.”

This story has been updated ….

GiftOutline Gift Article