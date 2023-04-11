Police: Arlington bank robbery suspect is barricaded with customers, staff

A suspect who “implied he had a weapon” as he tried to rob an Arlington bank Tuesday is barricaded inside with customers and employees, police said.
Police responded to the scene, and as of 3:57 p.m., police said the suspect “remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees.”
“Police remain on scene working to resolve the incident,” the police department said.
Police did not identify the bank, though images circulating on social media showed officers outside a Wells Fargo.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
