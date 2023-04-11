The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Police: Arlington bank robbery suspect is barricaded with customers, staff

Updated April 11, 2023 at 4:21 p.m. EDT|Published April 11, 2023 at 4:16 p.m. EDT
A suspect who “implied he had a weapon” as he tried to rob an Arlington bank Tuesday is barricaded inside with customers and employees, police said.

The Arlington County Police Department said on Twitter at 3:20 p.m. that they were investigating the “report of an armed bank robbery” in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard. The suspect, they said, had entered the bank, “implied he had a weapon” and then demanded money.

Police responded to the scene, and as of 3:57 p.m., police said the suspect “remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees.”

“Police remain on scene working to resolve the incident,” the police department said.

Police did not identify the bank, though images circulating on social media showed officers outside a Wells Fargo.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

