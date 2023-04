D.C. police made an arrest Tuesday in the January killing of a 39-year-old woman, the department said.

Terry Charles Jr., a 58-year-old from Northeast, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Lennette Clark.

Clark, also of Northeast, was killed Jan. 30. Police said they found her about 8:20 a.m. in a house in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue NE “suffering from apparent trauma.”