Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For much of his life, Nate Morris III was a streetwise hustler in D.C. He made a living selling counterfeit jewelry, having honed his skills by enrolling in a school of gemology just long enough to learn the lingo. He became a heroin addict and nearly died after overdosing on fentanyl. He’s been in and out of prison for a variety of offenses, including parole violations.

The silver tongue that helped him unload fake Rolexes also helped him attract women looking to share in the spoils of his con. One of those eventually became the mother of his two sons.

Unfortunately, their relationship ended with a bitter break up. A child-custody battle ensued in D.C. Family Court. In 2020, Morris prevailed — an extraordinary outcome considering his checkered past and, especially, given the ages of the boys. The youngest son, Nate IV, is now 4 years old; the older son, King, is 6.

Advertisement

Morris is 60.

During the custody hearings, Morris maintained that he was a changed man — the street hustle, the jewelry con, the drug addiction were all behind him. D.C. Superior Court Judge Carmen G. McLean agreed, noting that King had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and that Morris had made “significant efforts” to get special services and education programs for King and Nate IV.

The boys’ mother appeared to have given up before the final ruling. She had failed to attend hearings and had refused to take a drug test or psychological exam, according to the court record.

McLean found Morris was a “fit and proper person” to be awarded sole custody of the children. And so, with the stroke of a pen, he went from being a former con artist to the sole custodian of his two sons.

The transformation sounded almost miraculous. How had he done it? Morris answers in part in a short but insightful and heartfelt book that was published in December: “An Open Letter to My Sons, and the Power of Prayer: The Life and Love of a 60-year-old Single Father Raising Two Toddlers.”

Advertisement

He said he wrote it over 18 months, between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. “while the boys were asleep.”

“I wanted to say something that would inspire some of these youngsters to start stepping up and taking care of these babies because the babies didn’t ask to be here,” Morris told me.

His turning point, however, proved to be gut-wrenching.

“Not long ago, I literally died,” he writes in the book. “And only through God’s grace and mercy were first responders able to bring me back.” That was seven years ago. D.C. paramedics just happened to be nearby when Morris overdosed on fentanyl he’d purchased behind a laundromat near Benning and Bladensburg roads in Northeast Washington.

It took four injections of the anti-overdose drug Naloxone to revive him. He was also lucky to have overdosed in front of Edwin Chapman’s medical offices. Chapman is one of the few physicians in the country that specializes in treating opioid addiction among low-income and homeless African Americans.

Advertisement

Chapman helped stabilize Morris after the Naloxone kicked in and put him on a treatment program that involved enhanced dosages of buprenorphine, which reduces cravings for opioids. Morris says he’s been drug-free ever since.

“You see, God wasn’t finished with me yet,” Morris writes. “At the time, I didn’t know why. But I do now. I unknowingly had kids on the way, and they were going to need of my love and compassion.”

King was 3 months old before Morris learned the baby was his. The mother was an ex- girlfriend and was living with another man when Morris found out she was pregnant.

“I did the math and realized that I was with her at the time,” he recalled. So, he arranged for a paternity test.

The old Morris — the hustler and con artist — might have run from the situation, certainly not run toward it. Whatever hardship the mother encountered would not have been the hustler’s concern. As for the baby, there are many cases in which children from such chaotic relationships end up neglected and abused, in prisons, homeless shelters and morgues.

In this case, Morris brought the mother and child into his home. Two years later, Nate IV was born. A photo on the cover of his book shows Morris with his sons — Nate IV in his arms, just a few hours after being born, and King leaning on his dad’s chest. Morris had been in the delivery room to witness Nate’s birth and even cut the umbilical cord.

Advertisement

Morris’s near-death experience had marked the end of his drug use. But the mother did not have such an awakening. She was unable to kick her habit, and untenable family drama ensued.

“The minor children had fallen off the bed in her care on more than one occasion when she was not paying attention,” according to McLean’s ruling. “And on one occasion, Mr. Morris found scissors in the playpen.”

Morris never spoke ill of her. “She’s still the mother of my children,” he told me. In his book, he wrote, “I pray for her.”

For the most part, though, he tries not to look back. Nothing can change the past, he’s concluded; there is only the present moment to tend to. And if he sometimes wonders whether it is fair for such young boys to have a 60-year-old dad, he’s convinced he is a better dad today than he would have been in his earlier years.

Advertisement

Several months ago, Morris stepped on one of the children’s toys and injured his spine. Now, he sometimes uses an electric wheelchair to get around. Because he can’t work, government entitlements pay for most of the household living expenses. Still, the cost is less than underwriting two boys being kept as wards of the state, not to mention the possible societal cost of them growing up without a caring father.

The babies are here, and they didn’t ask to be here. That’s his mantra. And he’s stepping up and taking responsibility.

“Hey, stop that,” Morris yelled at the boys after Nate put King’s stuffed teddy bear in the toilet. The room fell silent. “I’m going to pop your butts,” Morris declared. That threat was greeted with snickers of laughter. Perhaps because they had learned their dad does not employ corporal punishment — and not just because the custody ruling forbids the use of violence to discipline kids.

Advertisement

“My mother used to beat me with an electric cord,” Morris recalled. “It was abusive. I’d never do that to a kid.”

No time for punishment, anyway. The boys are in kindergarten and pre-K much of the day. Then comes the therapeutic and educational enhancement programs. At home, there are games to play, TV shows to watch, books to read. For shopping, he can use the wheelchair or call a car through Uber so all three can take a ride.

Endless questions from the kids also take up quite a bit of time — even if he doesn’t always have the answers.

“Nate is asking to see a picture of his mommy,” Morris said of his 4-year-old. “All the other kids in pre-K keep talking about ‘mommy, mommy, mommy.’ So, I asked two friends of mine to be their godparents, so they’d have a godmother. The boys liked that. But then Nate started asking, ‘Can I see a picture of my real mother?’”

Advertisement

The mother has visiting rights, but she has not seen her sons in 18 months, Morris said.

Still, he presses on. “I’m the father and the mother,” he said. “To all the single parents out there, I salute you.”

In his book he writes, “Never in my life have I sacrificed the way I sacrificed for my sons. Even to the extent of my willingness to forgo any type of social life.” He confided, “I know guys will lie about their sex life, but I have been celibate for two years.”

Definitely a sign that Morris the hustler was dead.

Long live Morris the dad.

GiftOutline Gift Article