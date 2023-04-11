Md. Republicans demanded the speaker step aside. Black lawmakers demand an apology.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ten minutes before midnight on Monday, the decorous Maryland House of Delegates veered into disorder. Republicans in the minority demanded that the Democratic House speaker cede control of the chamber, with more than two dozen GOP members marching to the room's exit in protest and one yelling into his microphone.

"I challenge the role of the speaker for her ignorance of the opposition," said Del. Nicholaus R. Kipke (R-Anne Arundel), a former minority leader, launching an exchange that attracted more Republican voices and escalated into Kipke's demand: "Madame Speaker, you need to take a seat!"

House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County), also raising her voice, refused. “I am not sitting down.”

The unruly showdown was unusual for Annapolis, where courtesy traditionally trumps partisanship in the State House chambers. But Republicans were incensed that Jones steamrolled them in the final minutes of the annual session to pass a bill related to cannabis, denying the minority party a tactic it often deploys to run out the clock. Democrats whooped and hollered as they passed the bill, which would forbid traffic searches to be conducted based solely on the scent of marijuana.

“Tempers got hot, and there was a whole lot of screaming,” recalled Del. Nick Charles (D-Prince George’s).

A handful of GOP members grabbed their own microphones to try to speak over Jones, some quoting the chamber’s rule book, and several saying it was unfair that she revoked their chance to speak. Jones, who in 2019 became the state’s first Black and first female House speaker, replied: “Speaker’s discretion. And that is what my discretion is.”

House Minority Leader Jason C. Buckel (R-Allegany), paced the chamber telling Republicans “up and out” and ushering them to the door. Toward the end of the roughly five-minute episode, Gov. Wes Moore (D), the state’s first Black governor, watched silently from the balcony.

The influential Maryland Legislative Black Caucus is “demanding an apology for the disrespect” shown to Jones, said Del. Jheanelle K. Wilkins (D-Montgomery), the caucus chair.

“A public apology, the same way he was publicly yelling on the floor,” Wilkins said as tempers began to cool early Tuesday. “Especially because some appeared intoxicated,” she said of the Republicans.

Buckel, who hugged Wilkins after the episode ended, said that “to the best of my knowledge,” none of the members of the GOP caucus were intoxicated. “I have no indication of that,” he said. Parties are held around the State House all day long during the final day of session.

Buckel said he has “tremendous respect for Speaker Jones” but broadly blamed the Democrats for waiting until the final minutes of the session to move controversial legislation with limited debate. While the clock wound down amid the verbal standoff, other legislation pushed by Democrats — including reducing sentencing guidelines for high-volume cannabis dealers — died without a vote.

“I blame the process,” Buckel said, adding that it was not fair to revoke Republicans’ ability to speak if the rules gave them permission. “That’s not a legislature,” he said. “That’s a dictatorship. We cannot abide by that.”

As Jones walked to the exit, she said: “I never expected to see that. I’m about the people’s business, and they took up the time that we could have gotten the work done.”

