Montgomery County police probe killing of 20-year-old man

Updated April 11, 2023 at 5:57 p.m. EDT|Published April 11, 2023 at 5:55 p.m. EDT
Montgomery County Police are investigating the killing of a 20-year-old in Silver Spring over the weekend, officials said this week.
At 3:22 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 11800 block of Old Columbia Pike, where they found an adult male — later identified as Carlos Rashard Carter — with trauma to the body, officials said in a news release. Carter was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.